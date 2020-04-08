Calc Flagman
- Indicators
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The intelligent algorithm of the Calc Flagman indicator determines the trend well, filters out market noise and generates entry and exit levels. The indicator shows potential market reversal points. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Ready trading system. Uses only one parameter for settings. Simple, visual and effective trend detection. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email.