Macd Point Mt4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The system has a stoplost of all its operations and a virtual trailing to beat the market.
This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 100.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.
Fully automatic.
Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
Fast VPS a most.
Principal Input:
Sl: Stop loss in Pip.
Magic Number: magic number of the EA.
Autolot: Lot automatic.
Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.
Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trade whit autolot in true.
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
For any questions you can write me a message
Try the FREE demo now