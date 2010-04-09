Gold Sniper Promax v3

Overview Gold Sniper Promax is a next-generation automated trading system driven by an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine. Unlike traditional expert advisors that rely on static indicators, this EA utilizes dynamic market analysis to adapt to changing conditions in real-time.

The core philosophy of Gold Sniper Promax is Capital Preservation. It is designed for serious investors who prioritize steady growth and safety over high-risk gambling strategies. The system focuses on quality over quantity, executing trades with high precision.

Key Features

AI-Powered Entry: The algorithm processes market data to identify high-probability entry points, filtering out market noise.

Safety First: This system uses NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging . It does not accumulate drawdown.

Single Trade Logic: The EA enters only one trade at a time . A new trade is opened only after the previous one is closed, ensuring your equity is never over-exposed.

Smart Exit Strategy: To maximize efficiency, the EA employs a Partial Close mechanism to secure profits early and a dynamic Trailing Stop to protect gains as the price moves in your favor.

Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss from the very beginning.

Live Performance You can verify the stability and reliability of the system here: [Place your MQL5 Signal Link Here] (Note: Real monitoring is the best proof of the "No Martingale" claim)

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: H1 (Recommended for best trend analysis).

Broker: ECN or Low Spread account type is highly recommended for precision.

VPS: A low-latency VPS is required for 24/7 autonomous operation.

Input Parameters

LotSize: Fixed trading volume (if AutoLot is off).

UseAutoLot: Enable AI-calculated lot size based on balance.

RiskPerTrade: Risk percentage per trade (Conservative setting recommended: 1-2%).

TrailingStop_Points: Distance for the trailing stop activation.

PartialClose_Percentage: Percent of the lot to close at the first target.

AI_Sensitivity: Adjust the strictness of the entry filter.

Setup Instructions