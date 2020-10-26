ASA Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI Free

Asa Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI is made for Grid trading when orders are placed above and below a set price, creating a grid of orders at incrementally increasing and decreasing prices.


Main Features

  • Ability to set buy grid with 3 maximum orders. (200 in full version)
  • Ability to set sell grid with 3 maximum orders. (200 in full version)
  • Easy to use with simple interface.
  • Have 2 mode of Take Profit and 1 for Stop Loss.
  • Real time information for the current open positions and calculate average sum of order price.

How to use

  • STEP 1 : Make Grid
    • Click Green Box(for grid buy) or Click Red Box(for grid sell) 
  • STEP 2 : Set Scope of Grid
    • Move Line for make scope of Grid
  • STEP 3 : Set Lot and Vol
    • Set Lot & Vol  of Grid up to you
  • STEP 4 : Active
    • If you finish setting Click Buy/Sell button to active grid.
  • STEP 5 : Close Grid
    • If you have want to end grid you must click Close Buy/Sell button to close all order and destroy the grid.
  • STEP 6 : TP/SL
    • You can set your TP/SL by Click on setSL and TPmode1/TPmode2 the program will Close your order automatic by your programming.

      Settings

      • Global Settings
        • MGBuy - Magic number for Order Buy.(1 Symbol for 1 MGbuy)
        • MGSell - Magic number for Order Sell.(1 Symbol for 1 MGSell)
        • ConfigFile- File Conffig.(1 Filename for 1 Symbol)
        • Grid Settings
          • SetGrid - By moving line they will show margin if you have all of grid.
          • Lot - trade size.
          • Vol - number of order in your grid.
        • Trade Settings
          • Buy/Sell Active Button- Make Grid working.
          • Close Buy/Sell - Close all order buy/sell.
          • Stop Loss - Move Line to mark your Stop loss.
            • Have Order - Can move Stop Loss into the grid.
            • Empty Order - Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.
          • Take Profit Mode 1 - Move Line to mark your Take Profit.
            • Have Order - Can move Stop Loss into the grid.
            • Empty Order - Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.
          • Take Profit Mode 2 - Autoclose if your Order have profit>= your setting.


        Note! This is Free Version.Fix max 0.02 Lots and 3 of Grid Vol. Full version is https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56622

        If you have some questions, or if you need help, contact me via PM.

        Donate : https://www.paypal.me/PangNGale

        Recommended products
        ASA Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI
        Panthita Aichoi
        Utilities
        Asa Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI is made for Grid trading when orders are placed above and below a set price, creating a grid of orders at incrementally increasing and decreasing prices. Main Features Ability to set buy grid with 200 maximum orders. Ability to set sell grid with 200 maximum orders. Easy to use with simple interface. Have 2 mode of Take Profit and 1 for Stop Loss. Real time information for the current open positions and calculate average sum of order price. How to use STEP 1
        Basket Recovery System
        Samuel Akinbowale
        Utilities
        Basket Recovery System : is useful for trading multiple pair on a single account, single chart. Functions Of this Ea with a simple click on a button in any Symbol row, this Utilities will, Open new Order, Set Lot, Close Order, Reverse Order, Add new Symbol, Delete Symbol, with a simple click on a Navigation Button, this Utilities will, Select all Symbol Available on Broker, ReSet Symbol Lots, Close all Order, Set Low Risk for all Symbol, Remove all Pair with spread above 2two.
        FREE
        PrecisionEntry EA MT4
        Andreas Metzner
        Utilities
        PrecisionEntry EA is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that enables precise order placement at the click of a button — without taking control away from the trader. With a single click on the LONG or SHORT button, the EA automatically places a BuyStop or SellStop order at the high or low of the previous candle. Stop-loss, take-profit, and lot size are calculated fully automatically — based on the configured risk percentage and the desired risk-reward ratio. Features: Interactive on
        IntraScalpermt4
        Mangesh Popat Ubale
        Indicators
        IntraScalpermt4 Indicator   is an advanced, dynamic level-providing strategy/ Signals built in proven price action principles. At the start of every trading session, it automatically calculates the decisive   Levels —a key point that DECIDER guides high-probability trade opportunities. Indicators Including:- 1.  Day Trading Levels. 2.  IntraTrend Line for Scalping using M1 TF. 3.  Dynamic IntraScalper providing supply or demand zone on chart. 4.  EA Setting/Documentation in Indicator=> About T
        FREE
        StatsBar
        Maksim Kalachev
        Utilities
        StatBar 1.6 Indicator showing balance, earnings for today, yesterday and the day before yesterday. The indicator also shows: - Server; - GMT; - Server time; - Shoulder; - Spread. Description of variables: extern int Magic = "-1"; // Magic for statistics -1 = all 0 = manual extern string Symboll = "-1"; // Symbol for statistics -1 = all 0 = current EURUSD = for EURUSD
        FREE
        Psychology
        Tais Miranda Hoffmann
        4.6 (5)
        Utilities
        The most different product of the site: This tool is an auxiliary tool aimed at managing your trades and psychological discussions. As you probably know, more than 70% of the reason for the success of big traders is psychological issues. Only 30% is related to your strategy. So it is better to strengthen this big part with a tool. With a free tool, I allow you to become a better trader   This tool consists of several rules. In version 1.0, we have 7 rules. In later versions, we will add more ru
        FREE
        Tulips
        Kun Jiao
        3.75 (8)
        Experts
        Tulip EA Strategy Description Core Strategy Trend Following : Includes stop-loss protection; does not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or grid trading. Independent Long/Short : Long and short directions are controlled separately. Analyzes price action through candlestick patterns to identify entry points at the start of trends. Parameter Settings Parameter Default Value / Description Stability Parameter 5 (default) Trading Instrument Gold (XAUUSD) Stop Loss/Take Profit Volatility Percen
        FREE
        Aurora Trend Pilot
        Thorsten Fuehrmann
        Utilities
        TREND PILOT MT4 – SMART MONEY TREND-FOLLOWING SYSTEM Trend Pilot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts and structural market analysis. The system identifies trend reversals through Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH), utilizing precise entry mechanisms for optimal position openings. NEW: Includes a trading
        MQLTA Candle Timer
        MQL4 Trading Automation
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        MQLTA Candle Timer is an indicator that can show you the details about a symbol/pair and alert you before the close of a candle. Used in swing trading and not only, it can help your strategies knowing and be ready before the close of a candle. How does it work Simply add the indicator to the chart and set the notifications options. You can load a minimalistic interface or a full interface. The alert will be sent once per candle. Parameters All the parameters, that you can see in the picture, a
        FREE
        Email Drawdown Alert
        Roman Starostin
        5 (12)
        Indicators
        Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
        FREE
        Scalping Guru
        Pran Gobinda Basak
        Experts
        Scalping Guru is a highly efficient expert advisor designed specifically for traders in the North American market on the MQL5 website. This EA is optimized for fast-paced, high-frequency trading strategies, making it an ideal tool for traders looking to capitalize on short-term market movements. With its advanced algorithms, Scalping Guru can quickly analyze market conditions and execute trades with lightning-fast speed and precision. This expert advisor is designed to work with a variety of t
        FREE
        GaoDong Fully Automatic Risk Control MT4 EA
        Zhengdong Gao
        Experts
        Account Profit & Loss Killer Full Account-Level Intelligent Risk Management EA (MT4) ⸻ Product Introduction Account Profit & Loss Killer is a true "overall account control and risk management tool". It does not participate in any trading strategy; it focuses on only one thing: When the total floating profit or total floating loss of all positions in the account reaches your set amount, it immediately and within milliseconds forcibly closes all orders in the account. This is a true "
        FREE
        Countdown Clock MT4
        Alexandre Borela
        4.83 (12)
        Utilities
        If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws a compact countdown clock of the time remaning for the candle to close and: It can be positioned on any corner of the chart; Multiple timeframes; You can add it to an indicator window by dragging it from the MT5 navigator. Different color when the candle has 10 seconds left to close. Customizable colors for better integration with the chart.
        FREE
        Duel MT4
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL. Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else. This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market. The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety
        Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
        Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
        2.5 (2)
        Experts
        Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
        FREE
        EasyInsight MT4
        Alain Verleyen
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backtesting, AI
        Elliot wave grid turbo MT4
        TITIKORN KAMPAN
        Experts
        The EA trades will pending order when break price of wave 1 and run wave 3 . Best time frame 1h , Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Wave_depth - Set the wave size. Wave_deviation  -   Set wide of the wave. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take
        FREE
        EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
        Ruslan Pishun
        Experts
        The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
        Tipu Stops
        Kaleem Haider
        5 (7)
        Utilities
        Tipu Stops is a simple indicator that plots buy/sell stop loss channels and pips value using commonly used indicators. Tipu Stops also works complementary to the Tipu Trader Panel. You can use the stop loss values from Tipu Stops in Tipu Trader before using the panel for trading. How to Use Add the indicator to the chart and select your preferred method of stop loss plot. You may choose from the following methods: Average True Range on PRICE_CLOSE. Average True Range bands on Hull Moving Averag
        FREE
        Guardian of the Galaxy
        Arwan Prabowo
        5 (2)
        Utilities
        Protect your account from Margin Call when the market is going opposite with your trades. Manage your risk when you're using Martingale, Grid, Average . They are not dangerous anymore, but manageable  Use this EA utilities to accompany your every MT4 installation This EA is a utility to protect your capital when your trading are unfavorable : Maximum loss in money, Maximum Draw-down/ equity loss in percentage, Your minimum equity reached Those are whichever reached first It's simple, straightfor
        FREE
        Mr Beast Foxy indicador
        Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
        Utilities
        Mr Beast Foxy MT4/MT5 Descripción: El indicador Mr Beast Foxy para MetaTrader 4/5 está diseñado para ayudar a los operadores a gestionar el riesgo distribuyendo automáticamente las órdenes dentro de un rango predefinido. Este indicador avanzado permite una gestión eficiente del riesgo, asegurando que las órdenes se coloquen estratégicamente para maximizar el potencial de beneficio y minimizar las pérdidas. Características principales: Gestión de Riesgo Automatizada: Distribuye órdenes de manera
        Full Closer
        Dmitrii Korchagin
        Utilities
        The script is very useful for those who work with a large number of orders. It happens that there is a profit on the account and you need to close all orders on the account at once. this is what the Full Closer script is for. Script Parameters: Close Type - specify the type of orders that you want to close. If you want to close only BUY orders. set the parameter to the Only BUY orders position, and if you want to close all orders, then leave the parameter in the All type position MagicNumber -
        FREE
        Intelligent trend
        Yang Pei Qin
        Experts
        1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
        NewsReady
        Joel Protusada
        Utilities
        NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
        Grid SL Guardian
        R Adhita Rachmadi Putra
        Utilities
        Grid, martingale, and averaging strategies share one weakness: a stop-loss tight enough to matter is usually tighter than your broker's minimum Stop Level allows. Traders work around this by tracking stops virtually inside the terminal — but a virtual stop only works while the terminal is running. If your connection drops, your VPS reboots, or the platform crashes, a purely virtual stop offers zero protection at the exact moment you need it most.   Grid SL Guardian runs two protection layers at
        FREE
        The Equity Protector
        Wade C Hunt
        Utilities
        Keep your equity safe with the Equity Protector. A purposefully built EA for those running bots on their Funded Account Challenges. Place this bot on a chart, enter in your target in total equity and take comfort in knowing that your bots will cease trading when this goal is achieved. Giving you peace of mind that your equity is safe, even when sleeping! Try out Equity Protector today!
        Rebate gnome
        Vasilii Konovalov
        Experts
        Rebate robot. The money on the deposit rotates around zero, while a lot of transactions are made and the rebate is stuffed.It does not load the deposit, there is a stop loss and take profit.It is necessary to bet on several instruments at once, pairs can be any, but it is recommended to bet on those in which the trend is clearly traced on the daily chart. With prolonged reversals, the robot loses, but it happens very slowly and relatively safely, so it is recommended to track the trend at least
        Grid Trading
        Waseem Raza
        5 (3)
        Utilities
        Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings. Inputs & Settings Lots — Initia
        Semi Martingale
        Mohamad Rizal Maslan
        Experts
        EA will trade base on manual entry. It will do martingale if your position in losses. There are no backtests available. This is a semi-automated EA that requires human intervention or initial order to be triggered by user. The main purpose of this EA is to open trade in the same direction with bigger lot size when initial trade losses. It is barely impossible for human being to trade like this 24 hours a day. This technique is well known to many trades and many use it to recover their losses. Ho
        FREE
        Modify Order SL TP
        Konstantin Kulikov
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        The utility places stop loss and take profit for opened orders. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic - magic number. If less than 0, orders with any magic number are processed. Select_Symbol  - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by. Take_Profit - take profit (TP). If the value is less than 0, then TP does not change. If the value
        FREE
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Forex Trade Manager MT4
        InvestSoft
        4.98 (443)
        Utilities
        Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
        Local Trade Copier EA MT4
        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        4.96 (110)
        Utilities
        Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
        Trade Assistant MT4
        Evgeniy Kravchenko
        4.43 (197)
        Utilities
        It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
        Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        4.69 (65)
        Utilities
        Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
        TradePanel MT4
        Alfiya Fazylova
        4.84 (95)
        Utilities
        Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
        Equity Protect Pro
        Shi Jie He
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
        Riskless Pyramid
        Snapdragon Systems Ltd
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
        The News Filter
        Leolouiski Gan
        5 (25)
        Utilities
        This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
        Grid Manual MT4
        Alfiya Fazylova
        4.71 (17)
        Utilities
        Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
        Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
        Vu Trung Kien
        4.43 (7)
        Utilities
        Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
        Trading History MT4
        Siarhei Vashchylka
        5 (9)
        Utilities
        Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
        Trend Line Optimizer
        Evgenii Aksenov
        4.11 (19)
        Utilities
        This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
        Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
        Stefan Norbert Rudolf
        Utilities
        ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
        Trade copier MT4
        Alfiya Fazylova
        4.59 (34)
        Utilities
        Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
        News Filter EA MT4
        Rashed Samir
        5 (10)
        Utilities
        News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
        Trade Dashboard MT4
        Fatemeh Ameri
        4.96 (54)
        Utilities
        Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
        Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
        Levi Dane Benjamin
        4.09 (11)
        Utilities
        DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
        Ultimate Partial Profit EA
        BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
        4.67 (3)
        Utilities
        This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
        NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
        Irina Nechaeva
        Utilities
        A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
        Zone Trader MT4
        Lee Samson
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
        Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
        Dilwyn Tng
        5 (3)
        Utilities
        Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
        Tick Volume Chart
        Boris Sedov
        4 (2)
        Utilities
        Tick Volume Chart — fixed volume bars for MetaTrader 4. The tool creates charts on which each candle has a fixed tick volume. Data sampling is carried out not by time but by the tick volume. Each bar contains a given (fixed) tick volume. Tick volume can be adjusted by changing the value of the Volume parameter. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional chart, on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. In the process of work
        EquityTargetCloser MT4
        Evgeniy Zhdan
        Utilities
        Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
        Telegram To MT4 Copier
        Trinh Dat
        4.95 (38)
        Utilities
        The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
        CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        4.87 (31)
        Utilities
        Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
        DrawDown Limiter MT4
        Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
        5 (8)
        Utilities
        Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
        Exp Averager
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        4.82 (22)
        Utilities
        Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
        Trade Copier Professional MT4
        Tola Moses Hector
        Utilities
        Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
        Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        Utilities
        VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
        VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        4.85 (61)
        Utilities
        Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
        More from author
        Orderflow Footprint
        Panthita Aichoi
        4 (1)
        Indicators
        Asa Orderflow Footprint v3 — Product Description Overview Asa Orderflow Footprint is a professional-grade footprint chart indicator for MetaTrader 5 that renders real-time Bid/Ask volume (or tick count) at every price level inside each candle. Built for serious order flow traders, it goes far beyond a basic footprint by adding POC migration analysis, a one-glance order-flow dashboard, stacked imbalance detection, absorption flags, and naked Point of Control (POC) lines — all inside the main ch
        Asa VWAP
        Panthita Aichoi
        Indicators
        ASA VWAP is a Volume Weighted Average Price indicator for MetaTrader 5  that supports seven reset periods: M15, M30, H1, H2, H4, Daily, and  Weekly. Unlike fixed-session VWAP tools, this indicator allows traders  to choose the reset interval that best suits their trading style — from  intraday scalping to multi-day swing analysis. The calculation uses the standard VWAP formula: Typical Price (TP) = (High + Low + Close) / 3 VWAP = Cumulative(TP x Volume) / Cumulative(Volume) The indicator accum
        ASA Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI
        Panthita Aichoi
        Utilities
        Asa Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI is made for Grid trading when orders are placed above and below a set price, creating a grid of orders at incrementally increasing and decreasing prices. Main Features Ability to set buy grid with 200 maximum orders. Ability to set sell grid with 200 maximum orders. Easy to use with simple interface. Have 2 mode of Take Profit and 1 for Stop Loss. Real time information for the current open positions and calculate average sum of order price. How to use STEP 1
        ASA Advance Zigzag with Fibonacci
        Panthita Aichoi
        Indicators
        The reason why many traders new to using the Fibonacci retracement tool find it hard to effectively use it is because they are having trouble identifying swing points that are significant enough to be considered. Main Features Show Fibonacci number with LL to HH in multitimeframe Show 23.6,38.2,50,61.8,78.6,88.6,100,112.8,127.2,141.4,161.8,200,224,261.8,314,361.8 and 423 of Fibonacci number Easy to use with simple interface. Real time information for the Fibonacci number . Settings Global Sett
        CloseAll n Change TP SL All Orders
        Panthita Aichoi
        Utilities
        Trade Manager Panel is an on-chart utility that helps you open, manage, and close trades with one click. It is designed for manual and semi-manual traders who want fast order execution and clear risk control directly from the chart. The lot size is calculated automatically from your account balance, your chosen risk percent, and the distance to your Stop Loss line. Position size and money value are computed using the broker tick value and tick size, so the calculation is correct on all symbols,
        SMC Unmitigated Finding MT4
        Panthita Aichoi
        Indicators
        1 of 10 for 69$ . Next Price is 89$ SMC Unmitigated Finding is a indicator for find unmitigated supply and demand in previous legs of price Settings Zigzag Settings ZZDepth - by Default is 12. ZZDeviation - by Default is 5. ZZBackStep - by Default is 3. Rectangle Settings SupportColor-  color for Support line.  ResistanceColor  -  color for Resistance line. Settings Num of Show -  Number of Support & Resistance Show.
        CloseAll n Change TP SL All Orders in 1 Sec
        Panthita Aichoi
        Utilities
        Close All and Change Take Profit and Stop Loss All Orders. Main Features     Ability to Close All Orders the Symbol you put this EA.     Ability to Change Take Profit to All Order.     Ability to Change Stop Loss to All Order.     Show Order count.     Show Average price with info and Horizontal Line.     Show lot open.     Show Price diff from average to price now     Show broken price with info and Horizontal Line.     Easy to use . How to use Close All (Symbol) PC : you can click on CloseAl
        SMC Unmitigated Finding
        Panthita Aichoi
        Indicators
        SMC Unmitigated Finding is a indicator for find unmitigated supply and demand in previous legs of price Settings Zigzag Settings ZZDepth - by Default is 12. ZZDeviation - by Default is 5. ZZBackStep - by Default is 3. Horizontal Line Settings SupportColor-  color for Support line.  ResistanceColor  -  color for Resistance line. Settings Num of Show -  Number of Support & Resistance Show.
        Asa Gold Break
        Panthita Aichoi
        Experts
        ASA Gold Break – H1 Range Breakout EA for XAUUSD Overview ASA Gold Break is a breakout-following Expert Advisor built specifically around the price behavior of Gold (XAUUSD) . It trades pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders placed just outside a rolling H1 high/low range, so the EA only enters once price actually breaks and confirms a new level — it does not predict direction. The system was designed around one core problem with simple breakout EAs: most of their losses come from false breaks dur
        Filter:
        No reviews
        Reply to review