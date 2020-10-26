ASA Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI Free

Asa Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI is made for Grid trading when orders are placed above and below a set price, creating a grid of orders at incrementally increasing and decreasing prices.







Main Features

Ability to set buy grid with 3 maximum orders. (200 in full version)



Ability to set sell grid with 3 maximum orders. (200 in full version)



Easy to use with simple interface.

Have 2 mode of Take Profit and 1 for Stop Loss.



Real time information for the current open positions and calculate average sum of order price.

How to use

STEP 1 : Make Grid

Click Green Box(for grid buy) or Click Red Box(for grid sell) STEP 2 : Set Scope of Grid

Move Line for make scope of Grid STEP 3 : Set Lot and Vol

Set Lot & Vol of Grid up to you

STEP 4 : Active

If you finish setting Click Buy/Sell button to active grid.

STEP 5 : Close Grid

If you have want to end grid you must click Close Buy/Sell button to close all order and destroy the grid. STEP 6 : TP/SL

You can set your TP/SL by Click on setSL and TPmode1/TPmode2 the program will Close your order automatic by your programming.



Settings

Global Settings

MGBuy - Magic number for Order Buy.(1 Symbol for 1 MGbuy)



- Magic number for Order Buy.(1 Symbol for 1 MGbuy)

MGSell - Magic number for Order Sell.(1 Symbol for 1 MGSell)

- Magic number for Order Sell.(1 Symbol for 1 MGSell)

ConfigFile - File Conffig.(1 Filename for 1 Symbol)

- File Conffig.(1 Filename for 1 Symbol) Grid Settings

SetGrid - By moving line they will show margin if you have all of grid.



- By moving line they will show margin if you have all of grid.

Lot - trade size.

- trade size.

Vol - number of order in your grid.

- number of order in your grid. Trade Settings

Buy/Sell Active Button - Make Grid working.



- Make Grid working.

Close Buy/Sell - Close all order buy/sell.



- Close all order buy/sell.

Stop Loss - Move Line to mark your Stop loss.

- Move Line to mark your Stop loss.

Have Order - Can move Stop Loss into the grid.



- Can move Stop Loss into the grid.



Empty Order - Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.



- Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.

Take Profit Mode 1 - Move Line to mark your Take Profit.



- Move Line to mark your Take Profit.

Have Order - Can move Stop Loss into the grid.



- Can move Stop Loss into the grid.



Empty Order - Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.

- Cannot move Stop Loss into the grid.

Take Profit Mode 2 - Autoclose if your Order have profit>= your setting.







Note! This is Free Version.Fix max 0.02 Lots and 3 of Grid Vol. Full version is https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56622



If you have some questions, or if you need help, contact me via PM.



