Scalping Guru

Scalping Guru is a highly efficient expert advisor designed specifically for traders in the North American market on the MQL5 website. This EA is optimized for fast-paced, high-frequency trading strategies, making it an ideal tool for traders looking to capitalize on short-term market movements.

With its advanced algorithms, Scalping Guru can quickly analyze market conditions and execute trades with lightning-fast speed and precision. This expert advisor is designed to work with a variety of trading instruments, including currency pairs, commodities, and indices, giving traders the flexibility to trade across multiple markets.

Scalping Guru is easy to use, with a simple user interface that allows traders to customize their trading strategies and parameters. This expert advisor can be used on both MT4 and MT5 platforms, making it accessible to a wide range of traders.

Scalping Guru is equipped with advanced risk management features, including stop-loss and take-profit orders, as well as trailing stop functionality. This ensures that traders can control their risk exposure and maximize their profits.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Scalping Guru can help you achieve your trading goals with its efficient and reliable performance. Try it out today and experience the power of this expert advisor for yourself.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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