SMC Unmitigated Finding


SMC Unmitigated Finding is a indicator for find unmitigated supply and demand in previous legs of price


Settings

  • Zigzag Settings
    • ZZDepth - by Default is 12.
    • ZZDeviation - by Default is 5.
    • ZZBackStep - by Default is 3.
    • Horizontal Line Settings
      • SupportColor-  color for Support line. 
      • ResistanceColor  color for Resistance line.
    • Settings
      • Num of Show Number of Support & Resistance Show.

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