SMC Unmitigated Finding MT4

1 of 10 for 69$
.
Next Price is 89$

SMC Unmitigated Finding is a indicator for find unmitigated supply and demand in previous legs of price


Settings

  • Zigzag Settings
    • ZZDepth - by Default is 12.
    • ZZDeviation - by Default is 5.
    • ZZBackStep - by Default is 3.
    • Rectangle Settings
      • SupportColor-  color for Support line. 
      • ResistanceColor  color for Resistance line.
    • Settings
      • Num of Show Number of Support & Resistance Show.


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    Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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    Orderflow Footprint
    Panthita Aichoi
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Asa Orderflow Footprint v3 — Product Description Overview Asa Orderflow Footprint is a professional-grade footprint chart indicator for MetaTrader 5 that renders real-time Bid/Ask volume (or tick count) at every price level inside each candle. Built for serious order flow traders, it goes far beyond a basic footprint by adding POC migration analysis, a one-glance order-flow dashboard, stacked imbalance detection, absorption flags, and naked Point of Control (POC) lines — all inside the main ch
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    Panthita Aichoi
    Indicators
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    ASA Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI Free
    Panthita Aichoi
    Utilities
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    ASA Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI
    Panthita Aichoi
    Utilities
    Asa Manual Grid Buy Sell with UI is made for Grid trading when orders are placed above and below a set price, creating a grid of orders at incrementally increasing and decreasing prices. Main Features Ability to set buy grid with 200 maximum orders. Ability to set sell grid with 200 maximum orders. Easy to use with simple interface. Have 2 mode of Take Profit and 1 for Stop Loss. Real time information for the current open positions and calculate average sum of order price. How to use STEP 1
    ASA Advance Zigzag with Fibonacci
    Panthita Aichoi
    Indicators
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    Panthita Aichoi
    Utilities
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    CloseAll n Change TP SL All Orders in 1 Sec
    Panthita Aichoi
    Utilities
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    SMC Unmitigated Finding
    Panthita Aichoi
    Indicators
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    Panthita Aichoi
    Experts
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