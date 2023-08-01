SMC Unmitigated Finding MT4
- Indicators
-
Panthita AichoiBTC Wallet :
bc1qx685px03km775uapdvje8qz6t839g3fzt0gegv
ETH ERC20
USDT Address:
0x57cF049c965fbE4D25bD2a9aE02B27a04F5574F9
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 1 August 2023
- Activations: 5
1 of 10 for 69$
.
Next Price is 89$
SMC Unmitigated Finding is a indicator for find unmitigated supply and demand in previous legs of price
Settings
- Zigzag Settings
- ZZDepth - by Default is 12.
- ZZDeviation - by Default is 5.
- ZZBackStep - by Default is 3.
- Rectangle Settings
- SupportColor- color for Support line.
- ResistanceColor - color for Resistance line.
- Settings
- Num of Show- Number of Support & Resistance Show.