ASA Advance Zigzag with Fibonacci
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.22
- Updated: 17 December 2020
- Activations: 5
The reason why many traders new to using the Fibonacci retracement tool find it hard to effectively use it is because they are having trouble identifying swing points that are significant enough to be considered.
Main Features
- Show Fibonacci number with LL to HH in multitimeframe
- Show 23.6,38.2,50,61.8,78.6,88.6,100,112.8,127.2,141.4,161.8,200,224,261.8,314,361.8 and 423 of Fibonacci number
- Easy to use with simple interface.
- Real time information for the Fibonacci number .
Settings
- Global Settings
- ZZDepth: how far back in the chart bar series it will look.
- ZZDeviation: percentage deviation before it reverses the trend and a Zig becomes a Zag.
- ZZBackStep: the minimal amount of bars between swing highs and lows.
If you have some questions, or if you need help, contact me via PM.