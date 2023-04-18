KT Renko Patterns Robot MT5

All the dependencies are embedded in the expert advisor. It's not imperative to buy the KT Renko Patterns indicator to operate this EA successfully.

KT Renko Patterns EA solves this problem by implementing a 100% automated trading strategy based on the "KT Renko Patterns indicator". After fetching the patterns formation and signals directly from the indicator, it performs some pre-checks and assessments to efficiently execute the trading positions.

Q. How to backtest this EA?

A. The Renko chart generator by KT Renko Chart Utility will also be available on the strategy tester. In tester, you can select the Renko chart from the custom symbol and backtest on it like a normal chart.





Q. Does it also draw Renko patterns on the chart like the indicator?

A. The EA marks the pattern's name with each trade, but it cannot draw the patterns like the indicator. To view the complete pattern formations, you may consider purchasing the KT Renko Patterns indicator.





Q. Why it's making my PC slow?

A. Make sure you are using a well-optimized Renko utility to build the Renko charts. If you don't have it already, ask for the one in the messages.





Q. Does it work on standard time-based charts?

A. This EA is explicitly developed for the Renko charts. It can work on the standard time-based chart but is not recommended as it defeats this EA's whole purpose.





Q. Why trading positions are not visible on the Renko chart?

A. MT5 handles the Renko chart as a separate symbol. Trading positions will be visible on the normal chart.