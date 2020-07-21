Profit Cannon

The EA does not use grid, martingale, and arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spread. Works well with the default settings. Provides a SAFE approach towards risk management with enabled Trailing stop. Expert Advisor will only use 1% of your free margin as risk and hence results in low trade volume but LOWER Drawdown as well


Important Information Revealed

By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Bomb Pro EA (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 or email !  


Recommended pair

M1 timeframe: EURUSD 

Default settings works with M1 TF and EURUSD pair and other currencies may not obtain the same results.

For SET files click here

The technical analysis implemented in the strategies utilizes are among others:

Moving Averages

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Stochastic oscillator


Recommendations and Using Conditions:

Default settings works the best with M1 TF and EURUSD pair and other currencies may not obtain the same results.
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This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system on the most popular major currency pairs and is based on Moving Average and Alligator settings optimized to get the maximum return over time. Draw Down is controlled using trailing stop and each currency can have different set files. A Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program hence making inputs options very simple and easy to understand. SET FILES ARE ADDED TO THE COMMENT #1   OFFER until 3
Simple Pullback EA
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Overview Simple Pullback Strategy is a professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Designed with prop firm traders in mind, this EA uses conservative risk management with a proven 1:4 risk-reward ratio (1% stop loss, 4% take profit) and reliable RSI(20) signals to identify high-probability pullback opportunities in trending markets. Prop Firm Friendly Features Conservative Risk Management - 1% stop loss per trade No Martingale/Grid - Pure technical
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