Profit Cannon
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.22
- Updated: 21 July 2020
- Activations: 5
The EA does not use grid, martingale, and arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spread. Works well with the default settings. Provides a SAFE approach towards risk management with enabled Trailing stop. Expert Advisor will only use 1% of your free margin as risk and hence results in low trade volume but LOWER Drawdown as well
Important Information Revealed
By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Bomb Pro EA (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 or email !
Recommended pair
M1 timeframe: EURUSD
Default settings works with M1 TF and EURUSD pair and other currencies may not obtain the same results.
For SET files click here
The technical analysis implemented in the strategies utilizes are among others:
Moving Averages
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
Stochastic oscillator
Recommendations and Using Conditions:Default settings works the best with M1 TF and EURUSD pair and other currencies may not obtain the same results.