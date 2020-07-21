Profit Cannon

The EA does not use grid, martingale, and arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spread. Works well with the default settings. Provides a SAFE approach towards risk management with enabled Trailing stop. Expert Advisor will only use 1% of your free margin as risk and hence results in low trade volume but LOWER Drawdown as well





Important Information Revealed

By purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Bomb Pro EA (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 or email !





Recommended pair

M1 timeframe: EURUSD

Default settings works with M1 TF and EURUSD pair and other currencies may not obtain the same results.

For SET files click here

The technical analysis implemented in the strategies utilizes are among others:

Moving Averages

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Stochastic oscillator





Recommendations and Using Conditions: