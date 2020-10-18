HEDGING ACCOUNTS ONLY!!!

Double Trouble RSI uses 2 Moving averages to define trend then opens trades based on RSI over bought or over sold conditions.

It also has a time filter to define trading times.

Default settings are for 5 minute timeframe.

This EA is highly configurable and can be optimized to be used on most instruments and currencies, including DAX and S&P 500

The money management section is also highly configurable and does not make use of any risky strategies like martingale etc..



