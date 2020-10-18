Double Trouble RSI
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 3 November 2020
HEDGING ACCOUNTS ONLY!!!
Double Trouble RSI uses 2 Moving averages to define trend then opens trades based on RSI over bought or over sold conditions.
It also has a time filter to define trading times.
Default settings are for 5 minute timeframe.
This EA is highly configurable and can be optimized to be used on most instruments and currencies, including DAX and S&P 500
The money management section is also highly configurable and does not make use of any risky strategies like martingale etc..
Great EA - been running this on the DAX and working wonders. Set files are great as well - Stanton also provides great support (and is very patient :) with those of us learning )