Double Trouble RSI

5

HEDGING ACCOUNTS ONLY!!!

Double Trouble RSI uses 2 Moving averages to define trend then opens trades based on RSI over bought or over sold conditions.

It also has a time filter to define trading times.

Default settings are for 5 minute timeframe.

This EA is highly configurable and can be optimized to be used on most instruments and currencies, including DAX and S&P 500
The money management section is also highly configurable and does not make use of any risky strategies like martingale etc..


Reviews 4
John Myburgh
64
John Myburgh 2020.11.16 21:54 
 

Great EA - been running this on the DAX and working wonders. Set files are great as well - Stanton also provides great support (and is very patient :) with those of us learning )

agmarcovich
86
agmarcovich 2020.11.04 13:02 
 

Excellent EA from Algotrading again. Aslo just updated to Fibo Pro... both are highly recommended, and support from Stanton is really 1st class.

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John Myburgh
64
John Myburgh 2020.11.16 21:54 
 

Great EA - been running this on the DAX and working wonders. Set files are great as well - Stanton also provides great support (and is very patient :) with those of us learning )

Luis Rosa
28
Luis Rosa 2020.11.06 18:42 
 

Great EA even for small accounts

agmarcovich
86
agmarcovich 2020.11.04 13:02 
 

Excellent EA from Algotrading again. Aslo just updated to Fibo Pro... both are highly recommended, and support from Stanton is really 1st class.

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