Larry Conners RSI 2

This MQL5 Expert Advisor is an adaption of the trading strategy made famous by trading legend Larry Conners.

The EA essentially buys on the dips and sells on the rises.

Buy Signal

Current candle is above the 55 EMA

RSI 2 period is below 10

Sell Signal

Current candle is below the 55 EMA

RSI 2 period is above 90

This strategy has been adapted into a scalping strategy.

Default settings are for EURUSD 1H time-frame 2018/01/01 - 2020/05/30