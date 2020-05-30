Larry Conners RSI 2
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 22 June 2020
This MQL5 Expert Advisor is an adaption of the trading strategy made famous by trading legend Larry Conners.
The EA essentially buys on the dips and sells on the rises.
Buy Signal
Current candle is above the 55 EMA
RSI 2 period is below 10
Sell Signal
Current candle is below the 55 EMA
RSI 2 period is above 90
This strategy has been adapted into a scalping strategy.
Default settings are for EURUSD 1H time-frame 2018/01/01 - 2020/05/30
Good job.