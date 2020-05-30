Larry Conners RSI 2

2.67

This MQL5 Expert Advisor is an adaption of the trading strategy made famous by trading legend Larry Conners.

The EA essentially buys on the dips and sells on the rises.

Buy Signal
Current candle is above the 55 EMA
RSI 2 period is below 10

Sell Signal
Current candle is below the 55 EMA
RSI 2 period is above 90

This strategy has been adapted into a scalping strategy.

Default settings are for EURUSD 1H time-frame 2018/01/01 - 2020/05/30 

Reviews 4
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.04 21:02 
 

Good job.

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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.06.04 21:02 
 

Good job.

Joleo Sagdullas
797
Joleo Sagdullas 2020.09.23 10:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Guilherme Jose Mattes
4209
Guilherme Jose Mattes 2020.06.13 19:14 
 

Making some tests, need more stabilty.. maybe with future upgrades it will work better

David Diez
3219
David Diez 2020.06.02 06:43 
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50398#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=16664533

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