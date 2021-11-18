OH Larry
- Experts
- STANTON ROUX
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 18 November 2021
OH Larry is a collection of Larry Conners most popular mean reversion strategies rolled up into one EA.
Use them individually or combine the strategies.
Strategies Include:
Larry Conners Double 7
Larry Conners Bollinger %
Larry Conners RSI2
Larry Conners 2555
The strategies work best on higher timeframes H4 - D1 and on ETF's and Indices.
They can easily be configured to run on Forex as well.
Most of Larry Conners strategies don't include stop losses but I have added the functionality of adding a stop loss, take profit and trailing stops for better money management.
I have also included a exits section so you can combine exit strategies with different entry strategies.
Extra features Include:
Risk level or fixed lot money management
Entry days and times.
ORIGIONAL RULES
Double 7
- The close must be above the 200-day moving average.
- The close must be at a seven-day low.
- If 1 and 2 are true, then go long at the close.
- Sell when the close is at a seven-day high (sell at the close).
Bol%
- The close must be above the 200-day average.
- The %b must be below 0.2.
- If 1 and 2 are true, buy on the close.
- Exit when the %b closes above 0.8.
2555
- The close must be above the 200-day average.
- The 4-day RSI must be below 25.
- Exit when the 4-day RSI turns above 55.
RSI2
- The close must be above the 200-day moving average.
- The 2-day RSI is today below 10.
- If number 1 to 2 is true, then enter at today’s close.
- Exit on today’s close if the 2-day RSI is above 70.