OH Larry is a collection of Larry Conners most popular mean reversion strategies rolled up into one EA.

Use them individually or combine the strategies.

Strategies Include:

Larry Conners Double 7

Larry Conners Bollinger %

Larry Conners RSI2

Larry Conners 2555

The strategies work best on higher timeframes H4 - D1 and on ETF's and Indices.

They can easily be configured to run on Forex as well.

Most of Larry Conners strategies don't include stop losses but I have added the functionality of adding a stop loss, take profit and trailing stops for better money management.

I have also included a exits section so you can combine exit strategies with different entry strategies.

Extra features Include:

Risk level or fixed lot money management

Entry days and times.

ORIGIONAL RULES

Double 7

The close must be above the 200-day moving average. The close must be at a seven-day low. If 1 and 2 are true, then go long at the close. Sell when the close is at a seven-day high (sell at the close).

Bol% The close must be above the 200-day average. The %b must be below 0.2. If 1 and 2 are true, buy on the close. Exit when the %b closes above 0.8. 2555 The close must be above the 200-day average. The 4-day RSI must be below 25. Exit when the 4-day RSI turns above 55. RSI2 The close must be above the 200-day moving average. The 2-day RSI is today below 10. If number 1 to 2 is true, then enter at today’s close. Exit on today’s close if the 2-day RSI is above 70.











