Bybit Momentum Trader

1

Bybit Momentum Trader for MT5 - Crypto Trading EA

Warning ⚠️: Avoid using the default settings. Be sure to download and apply the optimized Set files provided in the comments to ensure the EA runs as intended.

The Momentum Trader is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for cryptocurrency trading on the Bybit platform but fully compatible with any MT5 hedging broker. This EA leverages four key indicators to maximize your trading strategy:

  1. Moving Averages – Use as a trend indicator or apply a crossover strategy for optimal entry points.
  2. RSI – Identify continuation positions by checking if RSI is above or below a specific level.
  3. Momentum Indicator – Enter buy or sell positions based on the market's momentum value.
  4. ATR – Determine if the market is trending or ranging, helping you adjust your strategy accordingly.

Each indicator can be toggled on or off, allowing you to customize and create your own strategies.

The Momentum Trader also features advanced money management options, including the ability to select fixed lot sizes or use a percentage of your free margin for dynamic position sizing. Additional management tools include stoploss, take profit, trailing stops, and trailing steps to ensure you stay in control of your trades.

Unlock your full trading potential with the Momentum Trader EA, designed for flexibility and precision!



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davidkrejca
261
davidkrejca 2025.01.11 13:05 
 

Another startegy that is not working due to commission fees being greater than generated profits.

Alex Quino
508
Alex Quino 2024.12.19 04:11 
 

Bought the ea but the author didn't reply. No any support. He just needs money and that's it.

He just put it now for free which is better because it's not worth the money.

STANTON ROUX
48996
Reply from developer STANTON ROUX 2024.12.19 07:00
Hi there. I have not seen any questions asked by you we have also have a telegram group where we offer more support. The EA is free now so not sure if it's true now saying I only care about the money
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