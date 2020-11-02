Multifarious

4.13


HEDGING ACCOUNTS ONLY!!!

DO NOT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS!!

Multifarious is a multiple strategy trading robot. 

With 9 indicators, 82 possible trading strategies your possibilities are endless.

You can use the following indicators individually or use them together to.

  • Bollinger Bands
  • Moving averages
  • Stochastics
  • RSI
  • Momentum indicator
  • Fibonacci Levels
  • MACD indicator
  • ADX Indicator
  • Fractals Indicator

The EA also has a highly configurable money management section to ensure low risk trading.

Extra Features

Max loss or profit for the day:
EA will close all trades and wait for next day to trade.

Recovery Grid System:
Buy - The ea will place buy limit pending orders below the entry price. Should the price fall those pending orders will be activated.
Sell- The ea will place sell limit pending orders above the entry price. Should the price rise those pending orders will be activated.
You can set the amount of orders in the grid and set the distance apart.
You can also choose to use fixed lot or martingale system for you limit orders and set a multiplier.

Grid system has been updated to include stop orders and stop limit orders.

NB: Not all brokers support stop limit orders.







Reviews 11
Hiroaki Morisima
232
Hiroaki Morisima 2022.11.09 01:20 
 

自分で複数のインジケーターを組み合わせたい人に向いています。 デフォルトで使用するなと注意書きがありますが、なぜか15分足のUSDJPYのペアだけはいい感じの結果がでます。 テストに膨大な時間がかかりますが、利益を出してくれる設定がみつかるとめっちゃ嬉しい。

kevrm61
193
kevrm61 2021.06.24 02:50 
 

Excellent EA thanks to the author, i would like to request a close trades Friday True/False and the corresponding time to close, this will avoid weekend gaps can you do please ??? also if possible i believe the RVI Indicator added might be beneficial...thanks again

Maulik Bhatt
92
Maulik Bhatt 2020.12.16 11:37 
 

I have been using this EA since a month and its fully worth it. It has already paid off for me! Super flexible for people who like to test their own combination of strategies and at the same time you can also find sets from AlgoTrading's telegram channel. Needless to mention, support from Stanton is excellent.

Recommended products
PZ ADX Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.13 (8)
Experts
This EA trades using the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator. It offers many entry strategies and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements 4 different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbol
FREE
EA16 Taka Grid
Nhat Tien Duong
Experts
TAKA Grid EA (EA16): The Sideway King & Prop Firm Shield Are you tired of EAs that get destroyed by choppy, ranging markets? Meet TAKA Grid EA , the ultimate mean-reversion system designed specifically for the AUDNZD cross pair on the M15 timeframe. It doesn't rely on explosive breakouts; it dominates the sideways chop with mathematical precision.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA16_99999D_TANINCODER_595559587987 ] -- MANDATORY: ALLOW WEBREQUEST TO ACTIVATE THE BOT To verify your License
FREE
Range Breakout EA PRO
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
FREE
MA EMA Cross Risk EA
Andrei Strashko
Experts
MA EMA Cross Risk EA is a trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who want to trade using a clear, logical, and visually transparent moving average crossover strategy. The EA is based on one of the most well-known concepts in technical analysis: the crossover of fast and slow MA/EMA lines. When the market changes direction, moving averages can help identify this moment without unnecessary noise, emotions, or manual signal searching. The Expert Advisor automatically tracks Mo
FREE
BTC Jump
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
Experts
BTC Jump is a breakout Expert Advisor developed for Bitcoin against the US dollar. Once per trading day it places a single stop order at the previous day's extreme and waits for the market to reach that level. If the level is reached during the session, the order becomes a position that is managed by a volatility-based stop loss, a fixed take profit and a trailing stop. If the level is not reached, the order is removed at the end of the trading window and no trade is taken that day. The Expert A
FREE
SmartGridCloserEA
Leszek Aleksander Mroczek
4.33 (3)
Experts
SmartGridCloserEA v.2 – Adaptive Grid Trading with Pair-Based Profit Closures Description: SmartGridCloserEA v.2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a dynamic BUY-only grid strategy across multiple asset classes such as Forex, Gold, and Indices . Unlike traditional grid EAs that rely on fixed take-profit levels, this robot introduces an intelligent system for pair-based position closures based on profit differences, helping to lock in gains even during ranging or c
FREE
Aurum AI Evolution XAUUSD
Yuriy Kuzmin
Experts
Fully autonomous neural network Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Features real-time dynamic Self-Learning based on closed trades and a unique interactive AI training progress bar directly on your chart! Aurum AI Evolution XAUUSD is a next-generation, high-tech trading robot engineered specifically for the highly volatile Gold market. The core of the EA utilizes a single-layer perceptron mathematical model paired with a Hyperbolic Tangent (MathTanh) activation function. The network is co
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
3 (1)
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Rebound Modify
Piminov Sergey
Experts
If you are looking for an easy-to-use Expert Advisor, then this is what you need. No settings. All that is required of you is to choose a currency pair, a timeframe and allow automatic trading for the EA. The strategy of the expert is based on the local support and resistance levels. When a candle closes beyond any level, an order is opened in the opposite direction, expecting a price rebound. The maximum number of orders opened at a time is limited to 3. This is a safety measure, which prevents
FREE
Gold Sniper Cloud
Edwin Baktian
Experts
Gold Sniper Cloud EA (Cloud Trend Strategy) Gold Sniper Cloud EA is an automated trading robot based on the Cloud indicator. It trades only when strong trend conditions are confirmed, helping traders avoid false signals and over-trading. The EA is specially optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) but can also be used on other trending symbols. Main Advantages Fully automated trading Uses multi-confirmation Cloud strategy Smart risk and money management Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit Optio
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (5)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
Gold News and Swing Trading
Kashif Peter
Experts
Gold Swing Trader EA Advanced Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on Higher Timeframes The Gold News & Swing Trader EA is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It operates on a swing trading strategy to capture medium- to long-term price movements on the H4 and Daily charts. Key Features: · Dedicated XAUUSD Strategy: Logic optimized for the unique volatility of Gold. · Swing Trading Focus: Aims to capture significant price swings over several days. · High
FREE
StrategyQuant Vortee Free MT5
StrategyQuant s.r.o.
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for Nasdaq, based on Vortex and pending orders. The stop loss is based on fixed pips. It has been backtested on more than 10-year long M1 data with high quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. T he Expert Advisor passed via Cluster Analysis, Optimization profile, System parameter Permutation. There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are al
FREE
Triple MA
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
Experts
I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback! Requirements Trading pairs all trending Pairs especially USDJPY Timeframe M1 to H6 Minimum deposit $ 100 Leverage 1:200 Brokers Hedging Pro or ECN Account Key Features: 1. Risk Management: Triple MA prioritizes the protection of your capital with its sophisticated risk management system. It calculates risk as a percentage of your accou
FREE
MA Crossover ADX
MetaQuotes Ltd.
4 (13)
Experts
The strategy is based on price crossover with Moving Average indicator, confirmed by ADX indicator. The trade signals: Buy: closing price of the last completed bar is higher than moving average, the moving average increases at the current and last completed bars. Sell: closing price of the last completed bar is lower than moving average, the moving average decreases at the current and last completed bars. To filter the false signal, it checks the trend power (ADX>ADXmin) and trend direction usin
FREE
MA Udemy
Jefferson Judge Metha
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a comprehensive project linked to an Udemy course designed to guide you through the step-by-step process of uploading your product to the MQL5 Marketplace. The course not only teaches you the technical aspects of EA development but also includes practical insights into creating a market-ready product, adhering to MQL5's strict publishing standards, and optimizing your chances of success in the marketplace.
FREE
Gegempressing MT5
Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya
3.5 (4)
Experts
This EA has no stop loss. All risks are at your discretion. This is Free EA,  It can make you profitable if you use it carefully. Please don't ask for the MQ5 file, I'm using it to develop other robots. Gegenpressing MT5 EA  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping  Trading on  XAUUSD timeframe M1 but also in others.     The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA  Follow the Trend .   M1   Trend…. very very fast.  If you like this EA and want to help me
FREE
ADX Expert FX
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ADX_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Average Directional Movement ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
PZ CCI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.25 (8)
Experts
This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Tr
FREE
GA Classic RSI mt5
Osama Echchakery
Experts
RSI   EA is a   fully automated   Forex trading strategy based on the MACD indicator, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using RSI to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "RSI ProLab mt5" on the market
FREE
PZ RSI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (2)
Experts
This EA trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Tr
FREE
Trend Master GOLD
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Trend Master Gold EA is an automated trading software designed for use on the MQL5 platform. This Expert Advisor uses a trend-following strategy to identify trading opportunities in the gold market. The EA is designed to work on the 5M timeframe. The Trend Master Gold EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify potential trade setups. The EA is equipped with an advanced money management system that helps to minimize risk and maximize profits. The EA also
FREE
Adaptive Gold Breakout EA
Handy Ban
Experts
Adaptive Gold Breakout EA is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5, designed to trade breakout opportunities only when supported by strong trend and momentum conditions. Strategy Overview The EA uses a Donchian Channel breakout approach combined with multi-timeframe confirmation to filter low-quality setups and reduce trading during sideways markets. Entry Conditions Trades are executed only when all conditions are met: Breakout confirmed on M15 candle close Trend directi
FREE
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
PZ Stochastic EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.6 (5)
Experts
This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symb
FREE
MultiTrend Commander
Джованни Орсани
Experts
MultiTrend Commander - Automated Trading System What is it? An automated trading software that: Intelligently identifies market trends Makes decisions based on multiple timeframes Automatically manages risk What does it do? Identify Trends Analyze the market in real time Combine signals from different time frames (15 min, 1 hr, 4 hr) Confirm the trend direction before entering Protect Your Capital Automatically calculates stop losses Adjusts trade size to your risk Stops trading if
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.89 (35)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (30)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (142)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (8)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.54 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.8 (25)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 16th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.45 (135)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
More from author
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
3.9 (10)
Experts
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
The Fibonacci Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4.22 (45)
Experts
The Fibonacci Trader MQL5 expert advisor uses the Fibonacci levels to determine a buy or sell trade with the MACD as confirmation. The Fibonacci levels work as follows: Above 61.8 SELL if MACD trend is SELL Trading Range (Ability to select trading input parameters) BUY if MACD trend is BUY SELL if MACD trend is SELL Below 23.6 BUY if MACD trend is BUY Default settings are configured for EURUSD on M5 Chart. To work with the news server, you must add the URL ‘ http://ec.forexprostools.com/ ’ in t
FREE
Double Trouble RSI
STANTON ROUX
5 (2)
Experts
HEDGING ACCOUNTS ONLY!!! Double Trouble RSI uses 2 Moving averages to define trend then opens trades based on RSI over bought or over sold conditions. It also has a time filter to define trading times. Default settings are for 5 minute timeframe. This EA is highly configurable and can be optimized to be used on most instruments and currencies, including DAX and S&P 500 The money management section is also highly configurable and does not make use of any risky strategies like martingale etc..
FREE
Larry Conners RSI 2
STANTON ROUX
2.67 (3)
Experts
This MQL5 Expert Advisor is an adaption of the trading strategy made famous by trading legend Larry Conners. The EA essentially buys on the dips and sells on the rises. Buy Signal Current candle is above the 55 EMA RSI 2 period is below 10 Sell Signal Current candle is below the 55 EMA RSI 2 period is above 90 This strategy has been adapted into a scalping strategy. Default settings are for EURUSD 1H time-frame 2018/01/01 - 2020/05/30 
FREE
Triple Threat Crown
STANTON ROUX
3 (2)
Experts
Triple Threat is the latest offering from Algotrading_za It uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to determine entry positions with MACD as confirmation of trend. It also has a time filter to define trading times. This EA is highly configurable and can be optimized to be used on most currencies. The money management section is also highly configurable and does not make use of any risky strategies like martingale etc..
FREE
Big Mac B
STANTON ROUX
3.5 (6)
Experts
The Big Mac B MQL5 expert advisor is a based off a Bollinger breakout strategy. The MACD indicator is used to confirm either a buy or sell trend. The MFI indicator to act as a trading range to ensure that the buy or sell is not activated when the price is in an overbought or oversold condition. Trades will only be entered if the current price is within the trading range of the MFI indicator. Default settings are for the USDJPY on the 5 minute time-frame. To work with the news server, you must a
FREE
Bybit Momentum Trader
STANTON ROUX
1 (2)
Experts
Bybit Momentum Trader for MT5 - Crypto Trading EA Warning   ️: Avoid using the default settings. Be sure to download and apply the optimized Set files provided in the comments to ensure the EA runs as intended. The Momentum Trader is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for cryptocurrency trading on the Bybit platform but fully compatible with any MT5 hedging broker. This EA leverages four key indicators to maximize your trading strategy: Moving Averages – Use as a trend indicator or apply
FREE
OH Larry
STANTON ROUX
Experts
OH Larry is a collection of Larry Conners most popular mean reversion strategies rolled up into one EA. Use them individually or combine the strategies. Strategies Include: Larry Conners Double 7 Larry Conners Bollinger % Larry Conners RSI2 Larry Conners 2555 The strategies work best on higher timeframes H4 - D1 and on ETF's and Indices. They can easily be configured to run on Forex as well. Most of Larry Conners strategies don't include stop losses but I have added the functionality of adding a
FREE
BYBIT Multifarious
STANTON ROUX
Experts
Multifarious EA – your ultimate multi-strategy trading ally, designed for the BYBIT platform but ready to shine on any MT5 trading setup. This advanced EA empowers you with over 30 strategic combinations by pairing 5 top indicators, giving you complete flexibility and control in the fast-paced world of crypto. Why Multifarious? Endless Strategy Options : Unlock the potential of Moving Averages, RSI, Momentum, Fibonacci, MACD, ATR, and more. Combine or layer them for tailored trading setups that
V Wave EA
STANTON ROUX
5 (1)
Experts
V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
Filter:
Hiroaki Morisima
232
Hiroaki Morisima 2022.11.09 01:20 
 

自分で複数のインジケーターを組み合わせたい人に向いています。 デフォルトで使用するなと注意書きがありますが、なぜか15分足のUSDJPYのペアだけはいい感じの結果がでます。 テストに膨大な時間がかかりますが、利益を出してくれる設定がみつかるとめっちゃ嬉しい。

Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2021.12.21 10:13 
 

★☆☆★.在 MQL5 购买的众多主流 EA 中，好评4星级。 兴趣交流腾讯微信（同号）QQ=917552750。★☆☆★

Markus Feldinger
956
Markus Feldinger 2021.11.04 12:04 
 

I tested this EA for many months with different settings provided by the developer, but it never made a reliable profit. It was lot of work ans time consuming to install the new settings every other week. Too much effort for little result. That’s why I gave up around March 2021. Maybe it’s profitable meanwhile, I don’t know.

kevrm61
193
kevrm61 2021.06.24 02:50 
 

Excellent EA thanks to the author, i would like to request a close trades Friday True/False and the corresponding time to close, this will avoid weekend gaps can you do please ??? also if possible i believe the RVI Indicator added might be beneficial...thanks again

Maulik Bhatt
92
Maulik Bhatt 2020.12.16 11:37 
 

I have been using this EA since a month and its fully worth it. It has already paid off for me! Super flexible for people who like to test their own combination of strategies and at the same time you can also find sets from AlgoTrading's telegram channel. Needless to mention, support from Stanton is excellent.

Guilherme Jose Mattes
4209
Guilherme Jose Mattes 2020.12.11 11:19 
 

Ajsut review, EA its great!

STANTON ROUX
48942
Reply from developer STANTON ROUX 2020.12.11 11:25
Hi there thanks for the review. Yes it has been a tough 3 days with markets the way they are. I am happy to work together to make EA more resilient. Please let me know what sets you using.
[Deleted] 2020.12.01 07:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

STANTON ROUX
48942
Reply from developer STANTON ROUX 2020.12.01 07:56
Hi there thanks for the review. Trading times is specified in hours. Look for section "trading times". You need to adjust trading times based on your time zone of your broker. Defaults are set to gmt+0. This is only required for m5 nighscalper set when trading times is not 0-24
ezeriwe
22
ezeriwe 2020.11.25 18:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

STANTON ROUX
48942
Reply from developer STANTON ROUX 2020.11.29 15:03
Hi There thank you so much for the review and positive words. I really appreciate it.
agmarcovich
86
agmarcovich 2020.11.25 17:51 
 

I have had excellent results so far using Multifarious...in fact, it paid for itself in the first two days trading !! Support from Stanton is also always available, and is invariably excellent.

STANTON ROUX
48942
Reply from developer STANTON ROUX 2020.12.01 10:41
Hi There thank you for the review. I appreciate your comments.
David Diez
3219
David Diez 2020.11.25 14:45 
 

Fake results, be careful.

STANTON ROUX
48942
Reply from developer STANTON ROUX 2020.11.29 14:24
Hi David Thank you for the review please could you explain to me how the results are fake. You have been using the EA for 1 day so I am not sure how you came to that conclusion. The backtest clearly state what set file is used to produce those backtests and the date range and they can easily be reproduced. It also clearly states in the description in bold warning DO NOT USE DEFAULTS!! so I am not sure what results you expected by using the defaults. Everything is clearly stated in the description.
kleeneDern
141
kleeneDern 2020.11.25 09:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

STANTON ROUX
48942
Reply from developer STANTON ROUX 2020.11.29 15:00
Thank you so much for your review and I appreciate your support.
Reply to review