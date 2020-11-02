Multifarious is a multiple strategy trading robot.

With 9 indicators, 82 possible trading strategies your possibilities are endless.

You can use the following indicators individually or use them together to.

Bollinger Bands

Moving averages

Stochastics

RSI

Momentum indicator

Fibonacci Levels

MACD indicator

ADX Indicator

Fractals Indicator

The EA also has a highly configurable money management section to ensure low risk trading.

Extra Features

Max loss or profit for the day:

EA will close all trades and wait for next day to trade.

Recovery Grid System:

Buy - The ea will place buy limit pending orders below the entry price. Should the price fall those pending orders will be activated.

Sell- The ea will place sell limit pending orders above the entry price. Should the price rise those pending orders will be activated.

You can set the amount of orders in the grid and set the distance apart.

You can also choose to use fixed lot or martingale system for you limit orders and set a multiplier.

Grid system has been updated to include stop orders and stop limit orders.

NB: Not all brokers support stop limit orders.