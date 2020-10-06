Triple Threat Crown
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 25 October 2020
Triple Threat is the latest offering from Algotrading_za
It uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to determine entry positions with MACD as confirmation of trend.
It also has a time filter to define trading times.
This EA is highly configurable and can be optimized to be used on most currencies.
The money management section is also highly configurable and does not make use of any risky strategies like martingale etc..
My back tests have shown positive results, the author helps with all manner of setups and very helpful with anything that involves running the EA. I'll definately be buying from this author. Defo 5 star.