The Fixed Trend indicator searches for and displays the turning point price on the chart. Trend indicators are one of the main tools for analyzing trends in the Forex currency market.





The goal, which was pursued in its creation, is to obtain signals that will give less noise and respond more quickly to price changes. The Fixed Trend indicator is a trend indicator that is used to search for reversals when its boundaries break.





Trend indicators allow you to effectively determine the direction of the current trend, as well as identify potential turning points. There are a huge number of trend indicators. Some of them are well known to every trader, recognized as classic and included in the standard set of indicators of the MetaTrader platform and other trading terminals. Other trend indicators are proprietary developments, as well as modifications of standard indicators, which have increased efficiency, as most of them work without delay.





The indicator is signal and has interesting properties. It should be noted that this indicator reflects the extremes and should be used as an additional, and for the entry point to use another tool. The indicator is able to transmit all kinds of signals to the user: messages, E-mail and Push!





Customizable parameters: