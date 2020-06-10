ABC Trend Levels MT5

Description


ABC Trend Levels is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels.

Recommendations


You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position.

Parameters


===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings
Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator.
Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving averages).
Fast Moving Period - period of the fast moving average.
Slow Moving Period - period of the slow moving average.
Movings Difference - minimum difference between moving averages (for searching impulses) expressed in the number of ATR-values.
===== _GRAPHICS_SETTINGS_ ===== - graphics settings
Trend Lines Color - color of trend lines.
Trend Lines Width - width of trend lines.
Support-Level Lines Color - color of support-level lines.
Middle-Level Lines Color - color of middle-level lines.
Resistance-Level Lines Color - color of resistance-level lines.
Level Lines Width - width of level lines.
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Description Reverse Rayer  is an indicator that draws rays on inclined trend levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between
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