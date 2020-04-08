Buyers and sellers

Advanced Pressure Pro is a professional-grade MQL5 indicator that visually displays real-time market sentiment by showing the number of active buyers and sellers in the market. It uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze price action, volume, and market dynamics to estimate trader participation on both sides of the market.

Core Concept

The indicator converts market activity into simulated trader counts, showing how many traders are currently active in buying versus selling positions. It provides a clear, visual representation of market pressure without artificial limits, using dynamic scaling to adapt to any market condition.

Key Features

. Unlimited Trader Display

  • Dynamic Scaling: No artificial caps on trader counts

  • Real Values: Shows actual estimated trader numbers

  • Adaptive: Automatically adjusts to market volatility

Output Generation:

  1. Trader Counts: Estimated number of active traders

  2. Percentages: Market share distribution

  3. Trend Analysis: Direction and strength indicators

  4. Historical Data: Stores and displays historical patterns

Conclusion

The Advanced Pressure Pro Indicator provides traders with a powerful tool for understanding market dynamics through the lens of trader participation. By converting complex market data into clear visual representations of buying and selling pressure, it helps traders make more informed decisions based on real-time market sentiment.

Whether you're a day trader looking for quick sentiment shifts or a position trader monitoring long-term trends, this indicator offers valuable insights into the underlying forces driving market movements. Its professional design, comprehensive features, and flexible customization make it suitable for traders of all experience levels and trading styles.

Remember to use this indicator as part of a complete trading strategy, combining its insights with technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and proper risk management for optimal trading results.

