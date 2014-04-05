Entry Pointz Pro

This custom MT5 indicator automatically draws trading levels based on the previous H4 candlestick. It is designed to help traders quickly identify potential entry and take profit (TP) points according to a simple breakout strategy. What it does:- Draws Buy Entry line at the previous H4 High.- Draws Sell Entry line at the previous H4 Low.- Calculates the 50% range of the previous H4 candle and plots: • Buy TP line above the High. • Sell TP line below the Low.- Adds text labels directly on the chart so the levels are clearly marked: • “BUY ENTRY” (green) • “SELL ENTRY” (red) • “BUY TP (50%)” (orange) • “SELL TP (50%)” (orange) Inputs:- BuyLineColor → Color of Buy Entry line (default: Green).- SellLineColor → Color of Sell Entry line (default: Red).- TPLineColor → Color of TP lines (default: Orange).- LineStyle → Line style (solid, dash, dot, etc.).- LineWidth → Thickness of the lines.- LabelShiftBars → How many bars to the right labels are displayed. How to use: 1. Apply the indicator to any chart and timeframe. 2. The indicator automatically calculates levels from the last completed H4 candle. 3. Use the levels for potential breakout trading: • Buy trade setup: Entry at H4 High, TP at High + 50% of range. • Sell trade setup: Entry at H4 Low, TP at Low – 50% of range. Recommended market:- This strategy works on all instruments, but it performs best on USOIL due to its strong volatility and well-defined H4 breakouts. Best for:- Traders who use H4 breakout strategies.- Quick identification of entry and target levels.- Visual clarity with auto-labeled horizontal lines


Recommended products
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Indicators
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Provlepsis Simple
Ioannis Xenos
Indicators
Welcome to the Provlepsis Indicator "Provlepsis" is a highly advanced indicator designed for the MQL Market. By analyzing previous bars with the same time of the day, it accurately calculates the potential range of market movement, providing valuable insights into future price fluctuations. Unlike the traditional ATR indicator, "Provlepsis" takes into account the time factor, resulting in a more powerful tool that adapts to different market conditions. During nighttime, the indicator predict
FREE
Trend Enthusiasm Indicator
eSoftrade
Indicators
Introducing the Trend Enthusiasm Indicator (TEI), the ultimate tool for maximizing profits on the trading floor. This innovative indicator combines the power of trend analysis with the excitement of market sentiment, providing traders with a unique edge in the ever-changing financial markets. The TEI uses advanced algorithms to analyze the underlying trend of a financial instrument and the enthusiasm of traders to identify high-profit opportunities. This allows traders to capitalize on the combi
TilsonT3
Jonathan Pereira
5 (1)
Indicators
Tillson's T3 moving average was introduced to the world of technical analysis in the article ''A Better Moving Average'', published in the American magazine Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Developed by Tim Tillson, analysts and traders of futures markets soon became fascinated with this technique that smoothes the price series while decreasing the lag (lag) typical of trend-following systems.
FREE
KT Displaced Moving Averages MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame. A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term). It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately. Features Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages. Buy/Sell signals
Trend And Corrections MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
The indicator helps to enter a trade following the trend, at the same time, after some correction. It finds strong trending movements of a currency pair on a given number of bars, and also finds correction levels to this trend. If the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the one specified in the parameters, then the indicator signals this. You can set different correction values, 38, 50 and 62 (Fibonacci levels) are better. In addition, you can set the minimum trend lengt
ICT Concept Asian Killzone
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Link to our products: LINK The ICT Asian Killzone Indicator delivers a professional, institutional-grade framework by precisely defining the Asian trading session from 00:00 to 04:00 GMT with absolute accuracy. It streamlines market structure analysis by isolating liquidity accumulation, range formation, and volatility compression during the Asian session. Built for serious ICT and Smart Money traders, it enhances strategic decision-making, execution confidence, and Tokyo session directional bi
Koala Trend Line
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Koala Trend Line Upgraded To Version 1.2 Last Upgrade Improvement : New Parameter Added that allow user to connect trend line to 2nd or 3th or Xth highest or lowest point. My Request : **Dear Customers Please Release Your Review On Koala Trend Line, And Let Me Improve By Your Feed Backs. Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution WHAT ABOUT OTHER FREE
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.67 (15)
Indicators
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicators
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
Engulfing Candle Alert MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicators
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Trend Exhaustion Williams
Mudit Agarwal
Indicators
Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5 A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis. ======================================================================================== Key Features Intelligent Dual-Signal System Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 perfor
Upper and Lower Trendline mt5
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Multi Exponential Moving Averange
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Indicators
Inspired by the popular beat the market maker Multi MA. Now available for MT5 to be utilized. Multi Exponential Moving Average (Multi-EMA) Indicator for MT5 The Multi-EMA Indicator is designed to help traders visualize multiple exponential moving averages on one chart with precision and clarity. It plots five customizable EMA lines, each with distinct colors, making it easy to identify market trend direction, strength, and potential reversal zones at a glance. Key Features: Plots five indepen
Niubility Trend For MT5
Qizhen Ma
Indicators
Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend  displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
Ssl b vinod ema alerts
Vinodkumar Nair
Indicators
The SSL ST Strategy MT5 Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify buy and sell signals clearly on the trading chart. It offers visual indicators like lines and arrows, alongside sound, popup, and push notifications to alert traders promptly when a trading opportunity arises. Key Advantages Provides clear visual signals directly on the chart using colored lines (SSL1 and Baseline) and arrows for buy (green triangle) and sell (red triangle) signals. Supports sound a
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
ATlogic
Zaha Feiz
5 (3)
Indicators
ATLogic Indicator: A Versatile Tool for All Trading Instruments ATLogic is a comprehensive and user-friendly technical analysis tool designed for a wide range of financial instruments, including all currency pairs, indices, and cryptocurrencies. This versatile indicator offers traders powerful insights across various markets: Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. "DM me to connect with my AI tutor and learn how to use this indicator more effectively!" Key Feature
Drawing Pack MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
ADR Pro
Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
Indicators
ADR Pro — Auto Adaptive Daily Range & Volatility Indicator (ATR + ADR + Alerts) Auto Adaptation. All Markets. No Guesswork . Enhance your trading decisions with precise ADR levels — for Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy, Commodities, and ETFs. Easy Setup Professional Features Lifetime Free Updates ADR Pro is your personal "volatility compass" that shows the real daily range boundaries for any asset. Forget manual calculations and constant parameter adjustments — the indicator
Special Agent mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The advantage of working on the Special Agent signal indicator is that the trader does not need to independently conduct a technical analysis of the chart. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders, and the tool gives ready-made signals in the form of directional arrows. This tool is an arrow (signal). Special Agent is a trend indicator, a technical analysis tool that helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either up or down price movement for a trading pair of
ZIVA TrendX
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA TrendX is a professional trend-oriented indicator engineered to provide a clear and structured assessment of market direction through a cloud-based analytical framework. The indicator analyzes price behavior relative to dynamically derived trend boundaries, forming a continuous cloud structure that visually represents the prevailing market bias. This structure enables traders to maintain alignment with dominant directional conditions while filtering short-term market noise. All internal ca
Candle Size in Pips
Rahul Dhangar
Indicators
SizeInPips Indicator – Visualize Candle Size with Ease! Unlock the power of price action analysis with the SizeInPips Indicator ! This simple yet powerful tool is designed for traders who want to quickly measure and visualize the size of each candle (bar) in pips, helping you make informed trading decisions with confidence. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, SizeInPips  is the perfect addition to your MetaTrader 5 toolkit. What Does It Do? The SizeInPips Indicator  calculates
FREE
KT Absolute Strength MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Absolute Strength measures and plots the absolute strength of the instrument's price action in a histogram form. It combines the moving average and histogram for a meaningful illustration. It supports two modes for the histogram calculation, i.e., it can be calculated using RSI and Stochastic both. However, for more dynamic analysis, RSI mode is always preferred. Buy Entry When the Absolute Strength histogram turns green and also it's higher than the previous red column. Sell Entry When th
Nyse Usdxy
Mitchell Dean Ede
5 (1)
Indicators
Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the main chart. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Based on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and USD/SEK All these pairs must be added to Market Watch for the indicator to work correctly As this is calculated using a formula based on the 6 pairs it will only work when the market is open. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the m
FREE
ZigZagAllinOne
Alberto Da Silva Lira
Indicators
Indicator focusing on the market's ZigZag, also adding 2 other already established indicators: Book of Offers and Balance Aggressor (Time & Trades), this indicator allows to detect the best price trigger (buy or sell) in the aggressions to the Book of Offers including filters important as Aggression in Candle. Recommended use on the Brazilian iBovespa B3, but it also serves in Forex as long as the assets have information from the Book, in the case of Forex it is not possible to use the Aggress
Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System   DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY . Tired of missing breakout moves? Entering too late? Getting stopped out by false breakouts? The Premium Breakout Scanner combines instit
Moving Average Range Painter
Artur Alves De Carvalho
Indicators
The "Moving Average Range Painter" is a robust MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator meticulously crafted to illustrate the fluctuating range between an exponential moving average (EMA) and a simple moving average (SMA) on any financial chart. This tool offers traders a comprehensive visual depiction of the price range within which an asset is oscillating. Here's a succinct interpretation of what this range signifies for technical analysis: Trend Dynamics : The range delineated by the EMA and SMA unveils
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.64 (11)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottom
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This is an astronomy indicator for the MT4 / MT5 platform like optuma program that performs a variety of functions. It uses complex algorithms to perform its own calculations, which are so accurate. The indicator has a panel that provides astronomical information such as planets' geo/heliocentric cords, distance of sun/earth, magnitude, elongation, constellation, ecliptic cords, equatorial cords, and horizontal cords depending on  the vertical line that generated by the indicator depend on the t
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
More from author
Kill sessions
Thabang John Wotsa
Indicators
The Sessions Indicator visually highlights the major trading sessions (Asian, London, and New York) directly on the chart by drawing shaded rectangles. It helps traders quickly identify market activity zones, overlaps, and session-specific behaviors. Key Features:- Session Highlighting: Asian, London, and New York sessions are displayed using shaded rectangles with customizable colors.- Custom Session Times: Start and end times for each session can be adjusted to match broker server time.- Sessi
Smart Arrows
Thabang John Wotsa
Indicators
Overview The Reverse No Repair indicator is a trend-reversal detection tool that identifies potential turning points in the market with high accuracy. It is designed to provide non-repainting BUY/SELL signals based on candle body strength, volatility filtering, and future confirmation logic. The indicator marks reversal points on the chart using arrows: Red arrow (Down Signal) – Possible bearish reversal (sell opportunity). - Blue arrow (Up Signal) – Possible bullish reversal (buy opportunity).
Trade easy control panel
Thabang John Wotsa
Indicators
TradeEasy Panel - Professional Trading Control Panel Overview TradeEasy Panel is a comprehensive, professional-grade trading control panel designed for MetaTrader 5. This powerful indicator provides traders with an all-in-one solution for executing trades, managing positions, and monitoring market activity directly from the chart window. With its intuitive interface and advanced features, it streamlines the trading process for both novice and experienced traders. Key Features  Real-Time Market M
Sarah White
Thabang John Wotsa
Experts
Professional Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 The   Sarah White EA   is a professional automated trading system designed for active traders and investors seeking consistent market performance. This advanced Expert Advisor operates seamlessly in the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering sophisticated trade execution coupled with comprehensive risk management protocols. Optimal Performance Configuration Primary Timeframe:   M5 (5-Minute Charts) Recommended Pair:   EURUSD Account Type:   Netting Acc
Signal panel
Thabang John Wotsa
Indicators
Overview The   Multi-Indicator Signal Panel   is a comprehensive technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines signals from   9 different technical indicators   into a single, easy-to-read visual interface. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple indicators, this tool analyzes them all and presents the combined results through intuitive   vertical bar graphs   and clear recommendations. Visual Interface: Two Vertical Bar Graphs   (Green = Buy, Red = Sell) Real-time signal str
Volume contour
Thabang John Wotsa
Indicators
Overview This is a   Volume Profile   indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays volume distribution across price levels in a   vertical panel on the left side   of the chart window. It provides a comprehensive view of where trading activity has occurred over a specified period, helping traders identify significant price levels, support/resistance zones, and market sentiment. Key Features 1. Vertical Panel Layout Left-side positioning   - Occupies the full left side of the chart window Vertical or
Buyers and sellers
Thabang John Wotsa
Indicators
Overview Advanced Pressure Pro is a professional-grade MQL5 indicator that visually displays real-time market sentiment by showing the number of active buyers and sellers in the market. It uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze price action, volume, and market dynamics to estimate trader participation on both sides of the market. Core Concept The indicator converts market activity into simulated trader counts, showing how many traders are currently active in buying versus selling positions. It
Sarah black
Thabang John Wotsa
Experts
This Expert Advisor, named "Sarah Black," is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is a comprehensive, multi-featured trading robot that manages all aspects of trade execution automatically. The EA is built around a structured approach to market analysis and trade management. It incorporates a visual control panel directly on the chart, providing real-time monitoring of its status, account statistics, and key metrics. This panel includes interactive
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review