Elliot Wave Indicator
- Indicators
- Paul Bratby
- Version: 1.0
Elliott Wave Indicator
Perfect for trading Stocks, Futures, Forex & Crypto
The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple time-frames.
By subscribing to this indicator, you will get:
- Automatic Elliott Wave Count
- Elliott Wave Isolation
- High Probability Pull Back Zones
- Special 5-35 Oscillator
- 6/4 Moving Average High and Low's for trade entry and management
- Automated Target Zones
- False Breakout Stochastic Indicator
- Email Support
- Monthly Live Support Webinar
- 4 Hour Training Bootcamp
Please note, the Oscillator and False Breakout Stochastic are individual files but MQL Marketplace only allows one file to upload.
You can access the other 2 indicators on these links
Oscillator
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69501
False Breakout Stochastic
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69506
Bootcamp Links
Part 1
https://youtu.be/qQYMVwcndG8
Part 2
https://youtu.be/oipRHl3ezlQ