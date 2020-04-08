Elliot Wave Indicator

Elliott Wave Indicator

Perfect for trading Stocks, Futures, Forex & Crypto

The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple time-frames.


By subscribing to this indicator, you will get:

  • Automatic Elliott Wave Count
  • Elliott Wave Isolation
  • High Probability Pull Back Zones
  • Special 5-35 Oscillator
  • 6/4 Moving Average High and Low's for trade entry and management
  • Automated Target Zones  
  • False Breakout Stochastic Indicator
  • Email Support 
  • Monthly Live Support Webinar
  • 4 Hour Training Bootcamp

Please note, the Oscillator and False Breakout Stochastic are individual files but MQL Marketplace only allows one file to upload.
You can access the other 2 indicators on these links

Oscillator
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69501

False Breakout Stochastic
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69506


Bootcamp Links

Part 1
https://youtu.be/qQYMVwcndG8

Part 2
https://youtu.be/oipRHl3ezlQ

 





