MTC Equidistant Channel
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The MTC Equidistant Channel indicator is a helping tool for the traders who use:
- The supports and resistances lines;
- The trends;
- Fibonacci levels;
- It's a combination between the ZigZag indicator and the Equidistant chanel,
- It helps to detect the break-outs in many strategies and shows the possible entry points.
The indicator capabilities :
- Drawing the Equidistant chanel automatically on the ZigZag indicator.
- The possibility of changing the ZigZag indicator settings.
- The indicator works on all time frames.
- The indicator pushes sound alerts when the price breaks the Equidistant chanel.
Indicator Parameters:
- Equidistant Up color: The descending channel color.
- Equidistant Down color: The color of the ascending channel.
- Signal Up color: Signal color at breakage up.
- Signal Down color: Signal color at breakage down.
- Alert: Sound alert when channel is broken
- ExtDepth: The minimum number of candlestick, for which Zigzag will not draw the second maximum (or minimum), if the last one is Deviation less (or greater) than the previous one;
- ExtDeviation: The minimum number of points between the Highs/Lows of two adjacent candlesticks for the Zigzag to form a local top/bottom;
- ExtBackstep: The minimum number of candlesticks between the local Highs/Lows;