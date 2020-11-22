MTC Equidistant Channel

The MTC Equidistant Channel indicator is a helping tool for the traders who use:

  • The supports and resistances lines;
  • The trends;
  • Fibonacci levels;
  • It's a combination between the ZigZag indicator and the Equidistant chanel,
  • It helps to detect the break-outs in many strategies and shows the possible entry points.

The indicator capabilities :

  • Drawing the Equidistant chanel automatically on the ZigZag indicator.
  • The possibility of changing the ZigZag indicator settings.
  • The indicator works on all time frames.
  • The indicator pushes sound alerts when the price breaks the Equidistant chanel.

Indicator Parameters:

  • Equidistant Up color:      The descending channel color.
  • Equidistant Down color:  The color of the ascending channel.
  • Signal Up color:               Signal color at breakage up.
  • Signal Down color:           Signal color at breakage down.
  • Alert:                               Sound alert when channel is broken
  • ExtDepth:  The minimum number of candlestick, for which Zigzag will not draw the second maximum (or minimum), if the last one is Deviation less (or greater) than the previous one;
  • ExtDeviation: The minimum number of points between the Highs/Lows of two adjacent candlesticks for the Zigzag to form a local top/bottom;
  • ExtBackstep:  The minimum number of candlesticks between the local Highs/Lows;


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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