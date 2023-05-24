Ride of the Day Scalper

2

'Ride of the Day' is a Scalper EA which identifies breaking points in the price such as support/resistances and allocate a potential trigger to open a position in the same direction than the price... these are expected to open and close quickly, as part of a Scalper behavior. All potential positions not triggered, will expire themselves as per Market Schedule Parameters. Remind, it is a Scalper, so give it time to reach good Market conditions and it will grow exponentially with the appropriated parameters... check it out)

It is  recommended to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks and it will provide the best results in Accounts with very low spreads (close or equal to 0), although has been proved with Symbols with moderate Spreads such as XAUUSD which gives good results as well as Forex. Works in any timeframe but the best performances/rates are reached from 30M to H4.

Remind RotD behaviour as it is an Scalper, so not for all investors... as always, I recommend you to try a demo and launch your own Backtesting/Optimizations to find the best parameters which fits better to you. 

...And remind to give to RotD some like stars, share your reviews, suggestions... it will be useful for improving existing and developing new EAs!


Brief explanation about 'Ride of the Day' settings:

Main RotD settings
  • Peak Bar Strenght (0.0 = Normal): Value from 0.00 (light signal) up to 1.00 (very strong signal)
  • Code # to identify MY Operations: Unique code for RotD to identify its own operations and be able to manage these independently. Very useful when you want to open positions manually, with another EA from my portfolio or even to launch more instances of RotD working in the same currency (use always a unique code per EA).
  • Take Profit Distance: Pips of benefits for Take Profit from Open price.  Important: Keep in mind min Stop Levels from your Broker because if you choose one under it, RotD will communicate it cannot open any position (same applies to Stop Loss Distance).
  • Stop Loss Distance: Pips of loss for S/L from Open price which will be set up if the position is triggered. Just indicate it in case you want to include an initial fix S/L from trigger Operation (recommended for a proper Money management), otherwise, keep it as 0. 
  • Trailling Stop Loss Offset: Pips of loss which will be updated as far as the position triggered goes in the appropriate direction reducing loss and ensuring benefits.
  • Breaking point Offset: Distance from the support/resistance which will be pointed out as confirmation of the price rupture
  • Bars to Calculate Breaking Points: Bars required to identify a breaking point (min. 3).
  • Days looking for positions: Days from the current which will be taken into account to identify breaking points and set up a potential positions (min. 1 for only current day).
  • Multiplier Based Operational Lot: Minimal Lot to be used as starting point for the trigger Operation (and if 'Dynamic Lot' is activated, will be used also for Lot calculation). Never will open a MiniLot lower than allowed by your Broker
  • Maximum Operational Lot: Max Lot RotD will be able to open positions (RotD won't ever surpass the Max Lot allowed by your Broker)
  • Dynamic Lot (true/false): Activate automatic Lot calculation based on Equity/Balance per each 0.01 Lot or use always your 'Multiplier Based Operational Lot' defined (true or false, respectively).
  • Bucket: In case Dynamic Lot is true, RotD will use your Balance Account (true) or your Equity Account (false) to calculate the trigger Operation size.
  • Balance/Equity per each 0.01 Lot: How much Balance/Equity will be booked by 0.01 Lot
  • Activate Open Position Alerts?: Activate/Deactivate New Open Position Alerts (Including Ticket & RotD Code).
Market Schedule Parameters (Based on your Broker time zone):
  • Start Hour: Hour when RotD will start to watch out new potential opportunities.
  • End Hour: Hour when RotD will stop new opportunities identification (If there already exist any Open operation, trailling will continue working until all are closed). To keep RotD looking for new possible operations during 24h (not recommended) just indicate the same value than Start Hour.


It is important to know it is mandatory to keep 'Ride of the Day' active if there are triggers/positions created and controlled by it (Code #) otherwise Dynamic StopLoss to mitigate loss and ensure benefits won't work, so if you need to remove the EA, ensure you also cancel all positions which are pending and track by yourself those already opened.


And remind, lower Spreads and higher Leverages will provide you better RotD performance...

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Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur
1255
Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur 2023.07.14 12:00 
 

EA non rentable...à éviter. 111 ouvertures pour -101€. les chiffres parlent d'eux même...

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