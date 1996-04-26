Switchman is a smart indicator without delays or redrawing that shows the trend of the selected timeframes. The most important task of a trader is to spot a trend and follow it on time.





Uses an algorithm for calculating finding possible price reversals. It can be used as an additional or auxiliary tool for your trading strategy. The current timeframe the indicator is set to is used.





Using arrows for this that show the direction of the pivot points. Can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes.