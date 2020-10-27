Bruce Session Indicator Free

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Asia session 1:00 to 9:00 (6pm est to 2 am est)

Eur means London Session 10:00 to 18:00 (3 am est to 11 am est)

USA means New York Session 15:00 to 23:00 (8 am est to 4 pm est)

Session indicator highlights the start of each trading session.

You can show all sessions or edit the settings to only show the hours you want highlighted

(Asia) means Asian Session ,(Eur) means London Session , (USA) means New York Session

This indicator will be very helpful for visual reasons.

Use this sessions indicator for London break out strategy

Also use it for Asian session breakout strategy