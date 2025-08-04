VJX Gold

  • Experts
  • Jhad
  • Version: 1.70
  • Updated: 16 November 2025
  • Activations: 10

VJX GOLD MT4

VJX Gold is an Expert Advisor developed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading.

Price: 99$ -> 149$               

It is based on years of trading and development experience, with a focus on long-term consistency and adaptive market analysis.


Key Strengths

  • Proprietary algorithm focused on broader market trends

  • Adaptive risk management to safeguard capital during volatility

  • Smart trade execution logic designed for different market conditions

  • Integrated performance dashboard directly on the chart


Long-Term Vision

VJX Gold EA is designed with a focus on long-term stability and balanced risk management in Gold (XAUUSD) trading.

Whether the market is bullish or bearish, the system adapts to changing conditions, helping traders maintain a consistent and disciplined trading approach over time.


Main Features

  • Proprietary Volatility Analysis – Detects specific market conditions based on internal criteria.

  • Adaptive Drawdown Management – Adjusts exposure in response to market fluctuations.

  • High-Frequency Data Filtering – Focuses on broader market trends rather than short-term noise.

  • Performance Dashboard – Displays real-time trade and system data directly on the chart.


Core Algorithm Components

  • Zero-Point Engine – Defines a daily reference level used for internal calculations.

  • Momentum Analysis Module – Evaluates price movement velocity to assess trend strength.

  • Dynamic Exit Logic – Adjusts potential exit points in response to current market conditions.

  • Capital Protection Protocol – Implements built-in risk controls for managing adverse movements.

  • Risk-Scaling Function – Adapts trade size based on account equity.


Recommended Parameters

  • Broker: Compatible with most brokers

  • Leverage: From 1:30

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (higher deposits may allow more flexibility)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: Works on multiple timeframes; H1 recommended


Important Notes

Trading financial markets involves risk, and results can vary based on market conditions and user settings. Trading is risky. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
FREE
Filter:
shakhawan84
19
shakhawan84 2025.12.04 08:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jhad
372
Reply from developer Jhad 2025.12.04 19:51
Thank you very much for sharing your experience and for your kind words! I’m really glad to hear that the robot has been working well for you and that its structured approach to gold movements meets your expectations. I also appreciate your feedback about the development and support efforts — this truly motivates me to keep improving the project. If you ever need any help or have suggestions, I’m always here to assist.
Sed
133
Sed 2025.11.25 19:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jhad
372
Reply from developer Jhad 2025.11.26 08:35
Thank you very much for your great feedback! I’m really glad to hear that VJX Gold has been working well for you over the past couple of months. Your support means a lot. I’ll keep improving and updating the EA to provide the best experience possible. If you ever need help or have any suggestions, feel free to contact me anytime!
Julido
24
Julido 2025.08.05 22:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jhad
372
Reply from developer Jhad 2025.12.03 21:54
Thank you very much for your great feedback! I’m really glad to hear that VJX Gold has been running smoothly on your accounts since you started using it. I appreciate you taking the time to share your experience and for planning to post your results as well — it really helps the community. Your support and encouragement mean a lot. I’ll continue improving and enhancing the EA, and if you ever have ideas, questions, or suggestions, feel free to reach out anytime!
