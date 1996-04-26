Engulfing 4Umbrella

For this set of indicators

1. General information

- Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.

- Calculated from the price of candles

- The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.

- Calculate the integrity of the candle





2. How does it work?

- You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.

- You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point.





3. Settings

- A complete candle is between 50%-100%.

- EMA Slow is the main trend 5 - 250

- EMA Fast is a sub-trend of 5 - 55.

- SMA is a filter, short term is 5 - 10.

- RSI is to buy too much (70-90) (Overbought)

- RSI is sell too much (10-30) (Oversold)

- RSI is the trend (5 or Higher)





4. Use

- All asset

- See the resulting arrow, you can enter the order immediately.

- Notifications

1. Monitor

2. By email

3. Mobile phone









5. Who is suitable for?

- Forex Time frame H1 or higher

- Binary Options (M1-M15)

- Short trade, medium trade, long trade



