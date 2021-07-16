Sto Extreme
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 16 July 2021
- Activations: 5
Concept : Sto Extreme
Entry order point is a set of Stochastic oscillator (5,3,3) (customizable).
There are 4 types of entry points:
1. Main line cross above/below Signal line : Main line Intersect Signal Line (2 lines intersect)
2. Main line line or Signal line cross out OVB/OVS : Main line /Signal Line (Optional) cross above OVB and cross below OVS
3. Main line line or Signal line cross in OVB/OVS : Main line /Signal Line (Optional) cross below OVB and cross above OVS
4. Main line line or Signal line cross above/below Middle line : Main line /Signal line (optional) crosses above Middle line, crosses below Middle line
There are 4 filtering fake signal sets to follows trend:
1. MA : MA Fast(5) / MA Middle(10) / MA Slow(21) (customizable)
1.1 Select Period
1.2 Choose a calculation method
1.3 Choose to apply the price to calculate
2. MACD : 12/26/9 (customizable)
Highlight is Calculation, Level 0, can be adjusted as you like by taking ATR value to calculate.
3. ADX : 5 (customizable)
Using the ADX line to calculate the trend, it can determine how much higher (40) and lower (80) levels.
4. Stochastic oscillator : 8,3,3 (customizable)
4.1 In case of an uptrend
- Use the Main Line value higher than the Signal Line
- positive slope
4.2 In case of a downtrend
- Use the Main Line value lower than the Signal Line in case of a downtrend
- Negative slope
Set of arrows :
1. Select the desired arrow.
2. Choose to show some parts
Who is suitable :
1. Traders intra days.
2. Traders hold long-term positions.
3. Traders hold short-term positions.
4. Binary options traders.
Assets for trading :
1. Commodities
2. Currency
3. Stock
4. Cryptocurrency
5. Other