Concept : Sto Extreme

Entry order point is a set of Stochastic oscillator (5,3,3) (customizable).

There are 4 types of entry points:

1. Main line cross above/below Signal line : Main line Intersect Signal Line (2 lines intersect)

2. Main line line or Signal line cross out OVB/OVS : Main line /Signal Line (Optional) cross above OVB and cross below OVS

3. Main line line or Signal line cross in OVB/OVS : Main line /Signal Line (Optional) cross below OVB and cross above OVS

4. Main line line or Signal line cross above/below Middle line : Main line /Signal line (optional) crosses above Middle line, crosses below Middle line





There are 4 filtering fake signal sets to follows trend:

1. MA : MA Fast(5) / MA Middle(10) / MA Slow(21) (customizable)

1.1 Select Period

1.2 Choose a calculation method

1.3 Choose to apply the price to calculate





2. MACD : 12/26/9 (customizable)

Highlight is Calculation, Level 0, can be adjusted as you like by taking ATR value to calculate.





3. ADX : 5 (customizable)

Using the ADX line to calculate the trend, it can determine how much higher (40) and lower (80) levels.





4. Stochastic oscillator : 8,3,3 (customizable)

4.1 In case of an uptrend

- Use the Main Line value higher than the Signal Line

- positive slope

4.2 In case of a downtrend

- Use the Main Line value lower than the Signal Line in case of a downtrend

- Negative slope





Set of arrows :

1. Select the desired arrow.

2. Choose to show some parts





Who is suitable :

1. Traders intra days.

2. Traders hold long-term positions.

3. Traders hold short-term positions.

4. Binary options traders.





Assets for trading :

1. Commodities

2. Currency

3. Stock

4. Cryptocurrency

5. Other