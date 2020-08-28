Trading is a trade war.

So a trader is a warrior.

A warrior needs to be armed with a weapon





This Binary Star Wars Pro is your workout routine. That can accelerate the results precisely





Who deserves this kind of precision weapon?

1. People who want to profit. From binary options trading

2. Those who want to trade short, profit fast

3. People who want long-term Can be done

4. Newbie can use it.

5. Old hands can be used very well.





How it works It works very easy.

For binary options

Time frame 1M or 5M and expire 5-15 minutes.

1. Up arrow pointing to order Call or Higher High

2. Down arrow pointing to order Put or Lower Low





For Forex

1. Up arrow pointing to order buy order and closes the order when the red arrow appears.

2. Down arrow pointing to order Sell and closes the order when the green arrow appears.