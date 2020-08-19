RSI Color and Notification
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
RSI Color and Notification
Setting Usages ::
1. Set value Oversold and Overbought
2. Set period RSI
3. Set Color
4. Notify to Alert, Email and Mobile.
For Trading :: Forex and Binary option
1. When the color alarm occurs in the OVB area, do the preparation. To enter a Sell order
2. When the color alarm occurs in the OVS area, do the preparation. To enter a Buy order
3. When RSI is between OVB and OVS, consider another indicator to trade.
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