RSI Color and Notification

Setting Usages ::

1. Set value Oversold and Overbought

2. Set period RSI

3. Set Color

4. Notify to Alert, Email and Mobile.





For Trading :: Forex and Binary option

1. When the color alarm occurs in the OVB area, do the preparation. To enter a Sell order

2. When the color alarm occurs in the OVS area, do the preparation. To enter a Buy order

3. When RSI is between OVB and OVS, consider another indicator to trade.