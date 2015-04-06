Harami 4Umbrella

For this set of indicators
1. General information
    - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.
    - Calculated from the price of candles
    - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.
    - Calculate the integrity of the candle

2. How does it work?
    - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.
    - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point.

3. Settings
    - A complete candle is between 50%-100%.
    - EMA Slow is the main trend 5 - 250
    - EMA Fast is a sub-trend of 5 - 55.
    - SMA is a filter, short term is 5 - 10.
    - RSI is to buy too much (70-90) (Overbought)
    - RSI is sell too much (10-30) (Oversold)
    - RSI is the trend (5 or Higher)

4. Use
    - All asset
    - See the resulting arrow, you can enter the order immediately.
    - Notifications 
         1. Monitor 
         2. By email 
         3. Mobile phone


5. Who is suitable for?
  - Forex Time frame H1 or higher
  - Binary Options (M1-M15)
  - Short trade, medium trade, long trade


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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We know for sure that The Fibonacci sequence is a science used to calculate or estimate target distances. How does this indicator work? 1. Tell the spread status 2. Tell me the current price 3. Indicate whether the candlestick status is bullish or bearish on each time frame. 4. Indicates the status of the past 2 candles 5. Tell Pivot Point 6. Tell the Fibonacci sequence. 7.The Fibonacci measurement can be set. 8. Pivot can be set backward. 9. Look at support and resistance. Suitable for 1. Da
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Williams Percent R Alert
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Santi Dankamjad
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OB = Order Block When it comes to trading, an order block is a price level where multiple market participants either want to buy or sell. An order block may indicate that a price is likely to fluctuate. This is because there is a lot of pressure either from buyers or sellers, whether it rises or falls depends on where that pressure is coming from. Highlights   1. Order blocks in forex are price levels where institutions attempt to buy or sell a foreign exchange pair without potentially having t
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Santi Dankamjad
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OBTE = Order Block Type I OBTI Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. Input parameters: 1. Multiple timeframes : M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 2. Default input: H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 3. Notifications / Send Emails / Notification
Fair value gap
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Universal trend boundary moving average
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Dx MA
Santi Dankamjad
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Indicator MT4 : DXMA(Direction index moving average) Objective: To track price trends and price reversals. How to set up Indicator DXMA : 1. The standard value is EMA 12 and EMA 26, you can set it as you like. 2. UTBx 14 is Universal Trend Boundary Index, standard value 14. 3. UTBx Method is a method for calculating the standard value is Exponential. Meaning of symbols in indicators : 1. The line of the green group means the trend is up. 2. The line of the red group represents a down trend. 3
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Santi Dankamjad
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Santi Dankamjad
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Indicator MT4 : RSI MA is Moving average of strength index Objective : Find entry price for the good trade How to set up indicators RSI MA : 1. RSI period 14. 2. MA you can set calculate price and method price. 3. MA period 9. 4. Arrow setting : 6 types. 5. Alert setting : Next bar or Instant bar. 6. Choose display for 1 or 2 calculation by formula. How to trade for success : Entry point : Buy / Long position 1. When arrow up direction show 2. TP : RSI OVB Entry point : Sell / Short position
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