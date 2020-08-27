Three inside bar 4Umbrella

For this set of indicators
1. General information
    - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.
    - Calculated from the price of candles
    - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.
    - Calculate the integrity of the candle

2. How does it work?
    - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.
    - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point.

3. Settings
    - Retracement is retrace of candle between 23.6% - 100%
    - Expansion is extension of candle 100% or Higher
    - A complete candle is between 50%-100%.
    - EMA Low is the main trend 50 - 250
    - EMA Fast is a sub-trend of 13 - 55.
    - SMA is a filter, short term is 5 - 10.
    - RSI is to buy too much (70-90) (Overbought)
    - RSI is sell too much (10-30) (Oversold)
    - RSI is the trend (5 or Higher)

4. Use
    - All asset
    - See the resulting arrow, you can enter the order immediately.
    - Notifications 
         1. Monitor 
         2. By email 
         3. Mobile phone


5. Who is suitable for?
  - Forex Time frame H1 or higher
  - Binary Options (M1-M15)
  - Short trade, medium trade, long trade


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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Indicator overview   Trend indicator usage Moving averages. Highest quality alerts that need no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm and uses other useful features. Easy to trade Carry out all kinds of notifications It's not a new paint and it's not a back paint. Setting Indicator WMA50 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and Gold Spot. EMA200 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and more than EMA250 for Gold spot. Using it for maximum benefit Set up notification
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RSI Color and Notification Setting Usages :: 1. Set value Oversold and Overbought 2. Set period RSI 3. Set Color 4. Notify to Alert, Email and Mobile. For Trading :: Forex and Binary option 1. When the color alarm occurs in the OVB area, do the preparation. To enter a Sell order 2. When the color alarm occurs in the OVS area, do the preparation. To enter a Buy order 3. When RSI is between OVB and OVS, consider another indicator to trade.
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SSMA Alert
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Indicator overview   Trend indicator usage Moving averages. Highest quality alerts that need no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm and uses other useful features. Easy to trade Carry out all kinds of notifications It's not a new paint and it's not a back paint. Setting Indicator SSMA50 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and Gold Spot. EMA200 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and more than EMA250 for Gold spot. Using it for maximum benefit Set up notificatio
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SMA Alert
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Indicator overview   Trend indicator usage Moving averages. Highest quality alerts that need no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm and uses other useful features. Easy to trade Carry out all kinds of notifications It's not a new paint and it's not a back paint. Setting Indicator SMA50 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and Gold Spot. EMA200 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and more than EMA250 for Gold spot. Using it for maximum benefit Set up notification
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There are 8 types of this indicator. Consisted of 1. Bullish and Bearish Engulfing 2. Morning and Evening Star 3. Three Green Soldiers and Three Red Crows 4. Three Inside Up and Down 5. Three Outside Up and Down 6. Bullish and Bearish Harami 7. Tweezers Top and Bottom 8. Piercing and Dark cloud cover Signal Filter :: 1. The appearance of the candle stick 2. SMA 3. 2EMA :: EMA Fast and EMA Slow 4. RSI N otification :: 1. Via screen 2. Email 2. Phone For trading 1. Scaling 2. Binary options 3.
MACD Cross Color Change
Santi Dankamjad
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This indicator is an upgrade of traditional MACD on MT4. Macd Base line cross above Macd signal line the color of histogram change is red color and entry order Sell. Macd Base line cross below Macd signal line the color of histogram change is green color and entry order Buy. For above histogram of Macd can change color to good looking by can change color above zero line and lower line.
Binary Star Wars Pro
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Trading is a trade war. So a trader is a warrior. A warrior needs to be armed with a weapon This Binary Star Wars Pro  is your workout routine. That can accelerate the results precisely Who deserves this kind of precision weapon? 1. People who want to profit. From binary options trading 2. Those who want to trade short, profit fast 3. People who want long-term Can be done 4. Newbie can use it. 5. Old hands can be used very well. How it works It works very easy. For binary options Time frame
Engulfing 4 Umbrella
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For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Morning and Evening Star 4Umbrella
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For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Three Green and Three Red 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
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For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - Retracement is retr
Three outside bar 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
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For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - Retracement is retr
Engulfing 4Umbrella
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For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Piercing and Dark Cloud Cover 4Umbrella
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Harami 4Umbrella
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Tweezers 4Umbrella
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Trading is a trade war So traders are warriors. A warrior needs a weapon. The Scalping One Plus A1 is a powerful weapon. Extremely accurate This tool can be customized as you like. Who deserves such an accurate weapon? 1. People who want profits From binary options trading 2. Those who want to trade short, profit fast 3. People who want long-term can do it. 4. Beginners can use it. 5. Old hand works very well. How it works It works very easy. For binary options Time frame M1 or M5 and expire
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We know for sure that The Fibonacci sequence is a science used to calculate or estimate target distances. How does this indicator work? 1. Tell the spread status 2. Tell me the current price 3. Indicate whether the candlestick status is bullish or bearish on each time frame. 4. Indicates the status of the past 2 candles 5. Tell Pivot Point 6. Tell the Fibonacci sequence. 7.The Fibonacci measurement can be set. 8. Pivot can be set backward. 9. Look at support and resistance. Suitable for 1. Da
Binary MA Cross
Santi Dankamjad
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Madx Cobra
Santi Dankamjad
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Sto Extreme
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Concept : Sto Extreme  Entry order point  is a set of Stochastic oscillator (5,3,3) (customizable). There are 4 types of entry points: 1. Main line  cross above/below Signal line : Main line Intersect Signal Line (2 lines intersect) 2. Main line line or Signal line cross out OVB/OVS : Main line /Signal Line (Optional) cross above OVB and cross below OVS 3. Main line line or Signal line cross in OVB/OVS : Main line /Signal Line (Optional) cross below OVB and cross above OVS 4. Main line line or S
Williams Percent R Alert
Santi Dankamjad
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For This Indicator 'WL Percent R' This indicator is an upgrade of traditional Williams %R on MT4. 1. Up trend : indicator is above -50 and strong trend is above -20. 2. Down trend : indicator is below -50 and strong trend is below -80. How to use... 1. You can be customize color and level of indicator. 2. You can be customize alert and define alert on next bar or instant bar. Williams Percent R (Williams %R)  credit : https://www.investopedia.com/terms/w/williamsr.asp Williams %R, also know
OrderBlock
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
OB = Order Block When it comes to trading, an order block is a price level where multiple market participants either want to buy or sell. An order block may indicate that a price is likely to fluctuate. This is because there is a lot of pressure either from buyers or sellers, whether it rises or falls depends on where that pressure is coming from. Highlights   1. Order blocks in forex are price levels where institutions attempt to buy or sell a foreign exchange pair without potentially having t
Order Block Type I
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
OBTE = Order Block Type I OBTI Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. Input parameters: 1. Multiple timeframes : M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 2. Default input: H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 3. Notifications / Send Emails / Notification
Fair value gap
Santi Dankamjad
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Fair value gap (FVG) = Imbalance zone Fair value gap Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. High Time Frame (HTF) To Find High Quality Order Block Low Time Frame (LTF) To Find a secure Entry W1 D1, H4 D1 H4, H1, M30 H4 H1
Universal trend boundary moving average
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator MT4 : UTBMA (Universal trend boundary moving average) Objective: To track price trends and price reversals. How to set up Indicator UTBMA : 1. The standard value is SMA 20 and SMA 50, you can set it as you like. 2. UTBx 14 is Universal Trend Boundary Index, standard value 14. 3. UTBx Method is a method for calculating the standard value is Exponential. Meaning of symbols in indicators : 1. The line of the green group means the trend is up. 2. The line of the red group represents a d
Dx MA
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator MT4 : DXMA(Direction index moving average) Objective: To track price trends and price reversals. How to set up Indicator DXMA : 1. The standard value is EMA 12 and EMA 26, you can set it as you like. 2. UTBx 14 is Universal Trend Boundary Index, standard value 14. 3. UTBx Method is a method for calculating the standard value is Exponential. Meaning of symbols in indicators : 1. The line of the green group means the trend is up. 2. The line of the red group represents a down trend. 3
Reversal High Low
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Inficator MT4 : HiLo Objective : Find Support and Resistance zone How to set up Indicator   HiLo : 1. Indicators type multi time frame are MN1 W1 D1 H4. 2. Customize for use MN1 only or W1 only or D1 only or H4 only or open all. 3. We use MN1 and W1 for set to Key level. 4. For Close price or Open price to high price set for  Resistance zone. 5. For  Close price or Open price to Low price set for  Support zone. How to trade for success : Entry point : Buy / Long position 1. Price bid hit the f
RSI MA Alert
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator MT4 : RSI MA is Moving average of strength index Objective : Find entry price for the good trade How to set up indicators RSI MA : 1. RSI period 14. 2. MA you can set calculate price and method price. 3. MA period 9. 4. Arrow setting : 6 types. 5. Alert setting : Next bar or Instant bar. 6. Choose display for 1 or 2 calculation by formula. How to trade for success : Entry point : Buy / Long position 1. When arrow up direction show 2. TP : RSI OVB Entry point : Sell / Short position
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