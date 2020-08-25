Indicator overview

It is completely loyal to the original algorithm and uses other useful features.

Trend indicator usage Moving averages. Highest quality alerts that need no introduction.

Easy to trade

Carry out all kinds of notifications

It's not a new paint and it's not a back paint.

Setting Indicator

EMA50 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and Gold Spot.

EMA200 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and more than EMA250 for Gold spot.

Using it for maximum benefit

Set up notifications to send signals to your mobile phone.

Thanks.



