OrderBlock

OB = Order Block

When it comes to trading, an order block is a price level where multiple market participants either want to buy or sell. An order block may indicate that a price is likely to fluctuate. This is because there is a lot of pressure either from buyers or sellers, whether it rises or falls depends on where that pressure is coming from.





Highlights

1. Order blocks in forex are price levels where institutions attempt to buy or sell a foreign exchange pair without potentially having too much of an impact on the pair’s price.

2. Order blocks can be used to identify support and resistance levels and potential breakouts.

3. Order blocks cannot predict the future, so traders should do their own research and remember that prices can move in a direction that damages their position.





High Time Frame (HTF) To Find High Quality Order Block Low Time Frame (LTF) To Find a secure Entry W1 D1, H4 D1 H4, H1, M30 H4 H1, M15 H1 M30, M15, M5 M30, M15 M5, M1







How is this indicator useful?

When OBTE is imported into the chart, you will see a green box and a pink box.

For the green box is an uptrend and the pink box is a downtrend.





Buying and Selling Strategy :

1. Follow the trend

- Uptrend a green box will appear.

- Downtrend a pink box will appear.





2. Pivot point or trend reversal point

- The price runs from top to bottom and hits the green box. Give a view to uptrend

- The price runs from the bottom up and hit the pink box. Give a view to downtrend





3. The price is intense and breaks through the box to the other side.

- The price runs from top to bottom and quickly breaks through the green box. Gives a view of the downtrend immediately

- The price runs from the bottom up, and quickly breaks through the pink box. Gives an immediate uptrend view





Trading tricks : Super Order Block and FVG

1. Strong Market Structure Break (MSB)

2. MSB Happens at once without prior range.

3. MSB happens with FVG (Fair Value gap) or Pump/Dump

4. Order Block Pattern in this indicator

5. Fast Pump/Dump and Slow pullback

6. Keys Level --> Support & Resistance

7. First test to OB --> Demand & Supply Zone

8. Entry order Confirm by Candle price action or Indicator BB RSI MACD etc.





Suitable for traders of all levels. new traders and expert traders

1. Day traders

2. Fast trading strategy or scalping

3. Binary options like IQ Option, Quotex

4. Follow trend traders

5. Trader Reversal



