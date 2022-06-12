RSI MA Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 12 June 2022
- Activations: 5
Indicator MT4 : RSI MA is Moving average of strength index
Objective : Find entry price for the good trade
How to set up indicators RSI MA :
1. RSI period 14.
2. MA you can set calculate price and method price.
3. MA period 9.
4. Arrow setting : 6 types.
5. Alert setting : Next bar or Instant bar.
6. Choose display for 1 or 2 calculation by formula.
How to trade for success :
Entry point : Buy / Long position
1. When arrow up direction show
2. TP : RSI OVB
Entry point : Sell / Short position
1. When arrow down direction show
2. TP : RSI OVS
I wish you good luck, lots of money, belongs to you.