SSMA Alert

Indicator overview
 

Trend indicator usage Moving averages. Highest quality alerts that need no introduction.

It is completely loyal to the original algorithm and uses other useful features.


Easy to trade
Carry out all kinds of notifications

It's not a new paint and it's not a back paint.

Setting Indicator

SSMA50 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and Gold Spot.

EMA200 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and more than EMA250 for Gold spot.

Using it for maximum benefit

Set up notifications to send signals to your mobile phone.

Thanks.


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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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EMA Alert
Santi Dankamjad
5 (4)
Indicators
Indicator overview   Trend indicator usage Moving averages. Highest quality alerts that need no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm and uses other useful features. Easy to trade Carry out all kinds of notifications It's not a new paint and it's not a back paint. Setting Indicator EMA50 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and Gold Spot. EMA200 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and more than EMA250 for Gold spot. Using it for maximum benefit Set up notification
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WMA Alert
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator overview   Trend indicator usage Moving averages. Highest quality alerts that need no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm and uses other useful features. Easy to trade Carry out all kinds of notifications It's not a new paint and it's not a back paint. Setting Indicator WMA50 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and Gold Spot. EMA200 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and more than EMA250 for Gold spot. Using it for maximum benefit Set up notification
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RSI Color and Notification
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
RSI Color and Notification Setting Usages :: 1. Set value Oversold and Overbought 2. Set period RSI 3. Set Color 4. Notify to Alert, Email and Mobile. For Trading :: Forex and Binary option 1. When the color alarm occurs in the OVB area, do the preparation. To enter a Sell order 2. When the color alarm occurs in the OVS area, do the preparation. To enter a Buy order 3. When RSI is between OVB and OVS, consider another indicator to trade.
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SMA Alert
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator overview   Trend indicator usage Moving averages. Highest quality alerts that need no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm and uses other useful features. Easy to trade Carry out all kinds of notifications It's not a new paint and it's not a back paint. Setting Indicator SMA50 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and Gold Spot. EMA200 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and more than EMA250 for Gold spot. Using it for maximum benefit Set up notification
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Candlestick Pattern advance
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
There are 8 types of this indicator. Consisted of 1. Bullish and Bearish Engulfing 2. Morning and Evening Star 3. Three Green Soldiers and Three Red Crows 4. Three Inside Up and Down 5. Three Outside Up and Down 6. Bullish and Bearish Harami 7. Tweezers Top and Bottom 8. Piercing and Dark cloud cover Signal Filter :: 1. The appearance of the candle stick 2. SMA 3. 2EMA :: EMA Fast and EMA Slow 4. RSI N otification :: 1. Via screen 2. Email 2. Phone For trading 1. Scaling 2. Binary options 3.
MACD Cross Color Change
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
This indicator is an upgrade of traditional MACD on MT4. Macd Base line cross above Macd signal line the color of histogram change is red color and entry order Sell. Macd Base line cross below Macd signal line the color of histogram change is green color and entry order Buy. For above histogram of Macd can change color to good looking by can change color above zero line and lower line.
Binary Star Wars Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Trading is a trade war. So a trader is a warrior. A warrior needs to be armed with a weapon This Binary Star Wars Pro  is your workout routine. That can accelerate the results precisely Who deserves this kind of precision weapon? 1. People who want to profit. From binary options trading 2. Those who want to trade short, profit fast 3. People who want long-term Can be done 4. Newbie can use it. 5. Old hands can be used very well. How it works It works very easy. For binary options Time frame
Engulfing 4 Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Morning and Evening Star 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Three Green and Three Red 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - Retracement is retr
Three inside bar 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - Retracement is retr
Three outside bar 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - Retracement is retr
Engulfing 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Piercing and Dark Cloud Cover 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Harami 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Tweezers 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - A complete candle i
Binary Galaxy A1
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Trading is a trade war So traders are warriors. A warrior needs a weapon. The Binary Galaxy A1 is a powerful weapon. Extremely accurate This tool can be customized as you like. Who deserves such an accurate weapon? 1. People who want profits From binary options trading 2. Those who want to trade short, profit fast 3. People who want long-term can do it. 4. Beginners can use it. 5. Old hand works very well. How it works It works very easy. For binary options Time frame M1 or M5 and expires 5-
Scalping One Plus A1
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Trading is a trade war So traders are warriors. A warrior needs a weapon. The Scalping One Plus A1 is a powerful weapon. Extremely accurate This tool can be customized as you like. Who deserves such an accurate weapon? 1. People who want profits From binary options trading 2. Those who want to trade short, profit fast 3. People who want long-term can do it. 4. Beginners can use it. 5. Old hand works very well. How it works It works very easy. For binary options Time frame M1 or M5 and expire
Pivot point Fibonacci
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
We know for sure that The Fibonacci sequence is a science used to calculate or estimate target distances. How does this indicator work? 1. Tell the spread status 2. Tell me the current price 3. Indicate whether the candlestick status is bullish or bearish on each time frame. 4. Indicates the status of the past 2 candles 5. Tell Pivot Point 6. Tell the Fibonacci sequence. 7.The Fibonacci measurement can be set. 8. Pivot can be set backward. 9. Look at support and resistance. Suitable for 1. Da
Binary MA Cross
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
MA Cross indicator by 4Umbella Create for traders both experienced and inexperienced to use it because it is a basic indicator How to use : 1. MA Fast  : Moving Average fast (Period 4 upto 50) 2. MA Middle :  Moving Average Middle (Period 10 upto 100) 3. MA Slow :  Moving Average Slow (Period 50 upto 200) to control trend markets. and trader can be set for Apply to price (Close, Open,Low,High,Median,Typical,weightd) For alert you can set to alert Next bar or instant bars.  The work is very
Madx Cobra
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Madx Cobra Indicator. Create to traders both experienced and inexperienced to use it because it is a basic indicator How to use : Setting Indicator 1. MA Fast  : Moving Average fast (10) 2. MA Slow :  Moving Average Slow control trend markets.(200) 3. ADX : Control trend(5) 4. For alert you can set to alert Next bar or instant bars.  When arrow sky blue show or arrow up, you can entry order "Buy" or "Long" and arrow red show or arrow down, you can entry order "Sell" or "Short" Setting stop
Sto Extreme
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Concept : Sto Extreme  Entry order point  is a set of Stochastic oscillator (5,3,3) (customizable). There are 4 types of entry points: 1. Main line  cross above/below Signal line : Main line Intersect Signal Line (2 lines intersect) 2. Main line line or Signal line cross out OVB/OVS : Main line /Signal Line (Optional) cross above OVB and cross below OVS 3. Main line line or Signal line cross in OVB/OVS : Main line /Signal Line (Optional) cross below OVB and cross above OVS 4. Main line line or S
Williams Percent R Alert
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
For This Indicator 'WL Percent R' This indicator is an upgrade of traditional Williams %R on MT4. 1. Up trend : indicator is above -50 and strong trend is above -20. 2. Down trend : indicator is below -50 and strong trend is below -80. How to use... 1. You can be customize color and level of indicator. 2. You can be customize alert and define alert on next bar or instant bar. Williams Percent R (Williams %R)  credit : https://www.investopedia.com/terms/w/williamsr.asp Williams %R, also know
OrderBlock
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
OB = Order Block When it comes to trading, an order block is a price level where multiple market participants either want to buy or sell. An order block may indicate that a price is likely to fluctuate. This is because there is a lot of pressure either from buyers or sellers, whether it rises or falls depends on where that pressure is coming from. Highlights   1. Order blocks in forex are price levels where institutions attempt to buy or sell a foreign exchange pair without potentially having t
Order Block Type I
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
OBTE = Order Block Type I OBTI Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. Input parameters: 1. Multiple timeframes : M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 2. Default input: H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 3. Notifications / Send Emails / Notification
Fair value gap
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Fair value gap (FVG) = Imbalance zone Fair value gap Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. High Time Frame (HTF) To Find High Quality Order Block Low Time Frame (LTF) To Find a secure Entry W1 D1, H4 D1 H4, H1, M30 H4 H1
Universal trend boundary moving average
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator MT4 : UTBMA (Universal trend boundary moving average) Objective: To track price trends and price reversals. How to set up Indicator UTBMA : 1. The standard value is SMA 20 and SMA 50, you can set it as you like. 2. UTBx 14 is Universal Trend Boundary Index, standard value 14. 3. UTBx Method is a method for calculating the standard value is Exponential. Meaning of symbols in indicators : 1. The line of the green group means the trend is up. 2. The line of the red group represents a d
Dx MA
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator MT4 : DXMA(Direction index moving average) Objective: To track price trends and price reversals. How to set up Indicator DXMA : 1. The standard value is EMA 12 and EMA 26, you can set it as you like. 2. UTBx 14 is Universal Trend Boundary Index, standard value 14. 3. UTBx Method is a method for calculating the standard value is Exponential. Meaning of symbols in indicators : 1. The line of the green group means the trend is up. 2. The line of the red group represents a down trend. 3
Reversal High Low
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Inficator MT4 : HiLo Objective : Find Support and Resistance zone How to set up Indicator   HiLo : 1. Indicators type multi time frame are MN1 W1 D1 H4. 2. Customize for use MN1 only or W1 only or D1 only or H4 only or open all. 3. We use MN1 and W1 for set to Key level. 4. For Close price or Open price to high price set for  Resistance zone. 5. For  Close price or Open price to Low price set for  Support zone. How to trade for success : Entry point : Buy / Long position 1. Price bid hit the f
RSI MA Alert
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator MT4 : RSI MA is Moving average of strength index Objective : Find entry price for the good trade How to set up indicators RSI MA : 1. RSI period 14. 2. MA you can set calculate price and method price. 3. MA period 9. 4. Arrow setting : 6 types. 5. Alert setting : Next bar or Instant bar. 6. Choose display for 1 or 2 calculation by formula. How to trade for success : Entry point : Buy / Long position 1. When arrow up direction show 2. TP : RSI OVB Entry point : Sell / Short position
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