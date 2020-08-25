SSMA Alert
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Indicator overview
Trend indicator usage Moving averages. Highest quality alerts that need no introduction.
It is completely loyal to the original algorithm and uses other useful features.
Easy to trade
Carry out all kinds of notifications
It's not a new paint and it's not a back paint.
Setting Indicator
SSMA50 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and Gold Spot.
EMA200 in Time frame H1 for any pair currency and more than EMA250 for Gold spot.
Using it for maximum benefit
Set up notifications to send signals to your mobile phone.
Thanks.