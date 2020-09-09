TechnoScalper Engine
- Utilities
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Dariel Iserne CarreraMy chat is open to all of you... for any suggestions you may have regarding the indicators I have already uploaded or anything new you would like to have. I love trading, I love programming, so if I have time, I will help you all wherever I can.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
It is a truly useful multifunctional tool. I did it thinking about my needs as a trader some years ago although I have been modifying it for my partners to use it.
✅Directly send buy or sell orders with one click and shows where you should place the stop loss based on an algorithm using ATR and comparison with previous significant levels.
✅Close all profits by clicking a button.
✅Close all losses by clicking a button.
✅Close all operations by clicking a button.
✅Shows the current profit.
✅Shows the current spread.
✅Draws convenient channels and trend lines with one click.
✅Dynamic element that changes color and position indicating possibility of change based on Commodities Channel Index (it is a support analysis, combine it with your own strategy if you wish).
❓Common questions:
⚠️ Is it normal if TechnoSEngine does not open trades in the Strategy Tester?
✅Answer: For MT4 Strategy Tester that is normal. However, all the buttons work perfectly if you are trading on Live account or Demo account.