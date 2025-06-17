Back and Forth

Back and Forth is a SWING–based trading advisor.
Trades on a single order.
There is an INVISIBLE StopLoss and TakeProfit.
When the profit set in the settings is reached, the order is closed and starts over from the initial order.
If the order closed in a plus, but did not reach the BALANCE (Balances + PROFIT), then the next order is reduced by
(IF THE PROFIT IS, THEN REDUCE) - in the settings, until it comes out of the drawdown into profit!
If the price goes against the trend, then a StopLoss is triggered and an opposite order with an increased lot is opened.
The lot can be increased both by MARTINGALE (K_Martin) and ARITHMETIC (A_Arefmet) multiplication or addition for each losing order.
You can also enable a Trailing STOP to capture profits.
A Trailing STOP can appear immediately in a positive profit regardless of the StopLoss.Before that, the broker will not even see either StopLoss or Trailing STOP.To do this, you need to set the Trailing STOP PLUS to the number of points when the price turns out to be in the black from the order. Optimize the expert Advisor in the strategy tester, and find the most suitable settings for yourself!







ADVISOR SETTINGS:

Lot - the first lot
IF THE PROFIT IS, THEN REDUCE - if the profit is, then reduce the lot by as much
REDUCTION FROM SUCH A LOT - start reducing from such a lot with a profit
INVISIBLE TP and SL - Enable invisible StopLoss and TakeProfit 
TakeProfit - TakeProfit 
Stop Loss - StopLoss 
On/off. K_Martin - On/off. Martingale
K_Martin - how much to multiply the lot by
On/off. Arefmet - On/off. Arefmet
A_Arefmet - how much to add to the lot
PROFIT - if the profit is reached, the orders are closed
tral = false; - enable or disable the Trailing STOP
Where will the trailing STOP start? - Where will the trailing STOP start?
Trailing STOP PLUS - the trailing STOP will start working at this distance PLUS the price of the order. 
Step - the Trailing STOP step
Don't take big risks.
Set up the MetaTrader terminal to send Push messages to receive messages from the Advisor on your smartphone.






Basic recommendations:
Monitor the Expert Advisor's work and change the settings in a timely manner.
Conduct testing on demo accounts, in conditions as close as possible to real ones.
Use a VPS server.
