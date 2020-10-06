Q Math MT5

This is the MT5 version.

Get Q-Math MT4 here



Check it out and if you like it just enjoy it.

Try various values to find the setting that best suits your trading. Upward signal if the indicator is colored lawn green and bearish signal if the indicator is gray. You can use the line itself to trailing stop when you open orders.

This is just a tool. A complement. It is not a strategy. Combine it with your own analysis

Just download it and try it,  it's free.



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5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 17:58 
 

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Dariel Iserne Carrera
10289
Reply from developer Dariel Iserne Carrera 2021.01.23 19:30
Спасибо за все оставленные вами комментарии.
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