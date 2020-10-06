Q Math MT5
- Indicators
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Dariel Iserne CarreraMy chat is open to all of you... for any suggestions you may have regarding the indicators I have already uploaded or anything new you would like to have. I love trading, I love programming, so if I have time, I will help you all wherever I can.
- Version: 1.0
This is the MT5 version.
Check it out and if you like it just enjoy it.
Try various values to find the setting that best suits your trading. Upward signal if the indicator is colored lawn green and bearish signal if the indicator is gray. You can use the line itself to trailing stop when you open orders.
This is just a tool. A complement. It is not a strategy. Combine it with your own analysis
Just download it and try it, it's free.
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