AlterAlert Lite
- Indicators
-
Dariel Iserne CarreraMy chat is open to all of you... for any suggestions you may have regarding the indicators I have already uploaded or anything new you would like to have. I love trading, I love programming, so if I have time, I will help you all wherever I can.
- Version: 1.0
Trading is about waiting for the right time.
This indicator was created to know what is happening on our charts without having to cover the screen with indicators. In addition, it has several types of alerts that allow us to dedicate our time to other things until something interesting happens.
You can use multiple alarms at the same time. It is not a problem.
By default AlterAlert offers us alerts when the following indicators give us a signal:
- Moving average (MA crosses)
- Stochastic Oscillator
- MACD
- RSI
- CCI
- Parabolic SAR
muy bueno