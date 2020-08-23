Z Energy MT5

The new indicator is a trend predictor for the current chart as well as other symbols and timeframes. Every button on the board is interactive. By default, you have 20 currency pairs in the watchlist and three timeframes (M5, H1, D1) but you can choose the periods and symbols you want to display from the menu.





If the indicator is blue, it indicates the beginning of an uptrend. If it is red, it indicates the beginning of a downtrend.





In capture # 3 (Daylight mode) I will explain each element in detail.



