Geleg Faktor MT5

This is the MT5 version.

Get MT4 version here →  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52923



In the third screenshot (Daylight Mode) I have marked 7 elements that we are going to explain step by step.


1 ✅ Three buttons.

   a) Night Mode

   b) Daylight Mode

   c) Fix scale / Adjusted scale


2 ✅ Four buttons.


   a) Draw a buy arrow, buy line and the corresponding Stop Loss based on ATR.


   b) Close the previously drawn buy and drows a check mark.


   c) Draw a sell arrow, sell line and the corresponding Stop Loss based on ATR.


   d) Close the previously drawn sell and drows a check mark.


3 ✅ Three buttons


   a) It simply shows the spread.


   b) Updates the Stop Loss previously drawn and relocates them with the corresponding current value. They are selected by default. To delete them just press delete.


   c) Draw several trend lines. They are selected by default. To delete them just press delete.


   4 ✅ 5 dynamic elements that change according to the direction and strength of the market.


   5 ✅ Necessary condition to open SELL.


   6 ✅ Necessary condition to open BUY.


   7 ✅ Same as 5.


As you can see, two bars are enough to open the next trade.

You can close the trade when the ATR trailing stop takes you out or wait for the next opposite signal.



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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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