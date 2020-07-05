Acid Lava MACD Flux
- Indicators
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Dariel Iserne CarreraMy chat is open to all of you... for any suggestions you may have regarding the indicators I have already uploaded or anything new you would like to have. I love trading, I love programming, so if I have time, I will help you all wherever I can.
- Version: 1.0
Buy and sell signalsusing the MACD histogram. The interface is simple and easy to understand.
You can perzonalize the indicator in several ways according to its visual style or even more importantly, its setting of parameters to detect market signals.
Using the Multiplier option in the menu you can increase the indicator period although it is recommended to use the default settings.
special thanks .. this indicator mostly help psychology in traders..