Aln

Based on a combination of indicators, PS Acid Fulx is an excellent indicator for knowing when to buy or sell on any asset and temporaryity. The indicator myself I have used it as a tool for my analysis when trading Forex.

It is a useful and easy-to-understand trend indicator. 

If you combine it with your own analyses you will surely get a good result in your operation.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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This is the MT5 version. Get Dual Onset MT4 here   It is an algorithm to detect trend changes early. You should try multiple values for the Multiplier parameter (1 <value <10 recommended). At first glance you can see effective entries. This is, in fact, one of the rows that Geleg Faktor initially had. But it was removed because it was no longer needed. The other rows were sufficient for G.Faktor's effectiveness, but I still wanted to share this one. Always test before using it on your live ac
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Q Math MT5
Dariel Iserne Carrera
Indicators
This is the MT5 version. Get Q-Math MT4 here Check it out and if you like it just enjoy it. Try various values to find the setting that best suits your trading.   Upward signal if the indicator is colored lawn green and bearish signal if the indicator is gray. You can use the line itself to trailing stop when you open orders. This is just a tool. A complement. It is not a strategy. Combine it with your own analysis Just download it and try it,   it's free.
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It is an algorithm to detect trend changes early. You should try multiple values for the Multiplier parameter (1 <value <10 recommended). At first glance you can see effective entries. This is, in fact, one of the rows that Geleg Faktor initially had. But it was removed because it was no longer needed. The other rows were sufficient for G.Faktor's effectiveness, but I still wanted to share this one. Always test before using it on your live account so that you fully understand how it works and
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Indicators
Check it out and if you like it just enjoy it. Try various values to find the setting that best suits your trading. Upward signal if the indicator is colored lawn green and bearish signal if the indicator is gray. You can use the line itself to trailing stop when you open orders. This is just a tool. A complement. It is not a strategy. Combine it with your own analysis Just download it and try it, it's free.
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Indicators
Based on a combination of indicators, E13 Acid Fulx is an excellent indicator for knowing when to buy or sell on any asset and temporaryity. The indicator myself I have used it as a tool for my analysis when trading Forex. It is a useful and easy-to-understand trend indicator.  If you combine it with your own analyses you will surely get a good result in your operation.
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Tunnel Warrens
Dariel Iserne Carrera
Indicators
Here are several indicators that work together. It basically works with moving averages and various levels of ATR creating a dynamic channel through which the price is drained. As I always recommend, you should try it before using it in live so that you understand how it works. The market entry signal is similar to other MA indicators, but with this one you also have a graphical analysis of the moment when the trend is found and dynamic levels to adjust your stop loss and take profit depending
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Acid Lava MACD Flux
Dariel Iserne Carrera
Indicators
Buy and sell signals using the MACD histogram. The interface is simple and easy to understand. You can perzonalize the indicator in several ways according to its visual style or even more importantly, its setting of parameters to detect market signals. Using the Multiplier option in the menu you can increase the indicator period although it is recommended to use the default settings.
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Dariel Iserne Carrera
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Indicators
With this customizable indicator you will be able to observe other timeframes besides the usual one. This way you will get to know better the general environment in which the price moves and probably will be better your effectiveness. *It is important that the timeframe in the indicator is greater than that set in Metatrader. I'll share more indicators for free soon. If you have any specific ideas of an indicator that you want to have you can write me a private message directly. Opinions, review
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Dariel Iserne Carrera
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In the third screenshot (Daylight Mode) I have marked 7 elements that we are going to explain step by step. 1 Three buttons.    a) Night Mode    b) Daylight Mode    c) Fixed scale / Adjusted scale 2 Four buttons.    a) Draw a buy arrow, buy line and the corresponding Stop Loss based on ATR.    b) Close the previously drawn buy and drows a check mark.    c) Draw a sell arrow, sell line and the corresponding Stop Loss based on ATR.    d) Close the previously drawn sell and drows a ch
Z Energy
Dariel Iserne Carrera
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The new indicator is a trend predictor for the current chart as well as other symbols and timeframes. Every button on the board is interactive. By default, you have 20 currency pairs in the watchlist and three timeframes (M5, H1, D1) but you can choose the periods and symbols you want to display from the menu. If the indicator is blue, it indicates the beginning of an uptrend. If it is red, it indicates the beginning of a downtrend. In capture # 3 (Daylight mode) I will explain each element i
AlterAlert
Dariel Iserne Carrera
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Trading is about waiting for the right time. This indicator was created to know what is happening on our charts without having to cover the screen with indicators. In addition, it has several types of alerts that allow us to dedicate our time to other things until something interesting happens. You can use multiple alarms at the same time. It is not a problem. By default AlterAlert offers us alerts when the following indicators give us a signal: Moving average (MA crosses) Stochastic Oscillato
TechnoScalper Engine
Dariel Iserne Carrera
Utilities
It is a truly useful multifunctional tool. I did it thinking about my needs as a trader some years ago although I have been modifying it for my partners to use it. This tool allows: Directly send buy or sell orders with one click and shows where you should place the stop loss based on an algorithm using ATR and comparison with previous significant levels. Close all profits by clicking a button. Close all losses by clicking a button. Close all operations by clicking a button. Shows the
Z Energy MT5
Dariel Iserne Carrera
Indicators
The new indicator is a trend predictor for the current chart as well as other symbols and timeframes. Every button on the board is interactive. By default, you have 20 currency pairs in the watchlist and three timeframes (M5, H1, D1) but you can choose the periods and symbols you want to display from the menu. If the indicator is blue, it indicates the beginning of an uptrend. If it is red, it indicates the beginning of a downtrend. In capture # 3 (Daylight mode) I will explain each element i
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