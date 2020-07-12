Higher period

With this customizable indicator you will be able to observe other timeframes besides the usual one. This way you will get to know better the general environment in which the price moves and probably will be better your effectiveness.

*It is important that the timeframe in the indicator is greater than that set in Metatrader.

I'll share more indicators for free soon. If you have any specific ideas of an indicator that you want to have you can write me a private message directly. Opinions, reviews, suggestions are accepted with the aim of achieving products more suited to your needs.

