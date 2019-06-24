Pro Scalping System

4

Pro Scalping is a comprehensive manual system developed for the most efficient trading at any market conditions on all instruments and time scale.
The system is based on two main blocks:
1. The block of trend determination that calculates dynamic support and resistance. The function of auto-optimization is available for this block.
2. The block of price deviation from its median based on the big set of regressions to get the statistically-valid result.

Entry rules

For buys:

1. The trend goes up
2. The price is below the signal line
3. The price deviation is positive and is higher than the value determined by settings
For sells:
1. The trend goes down
2. The price is above the signal line
3. The price deviation is negative and its modulo is higher than the value determined by settings

You don't need to look after all indications of the system. The information about signal displays in the special field on the chart (possible values - BuyNow, SellNow and WaitForSignal).

Exit rules

If the trend keeps its direction the exit signal forms at opposite price deviation reaches its predetermined value ("CloseColor"). At this the profit of the trade is always positive.

If the trend turns the exit signal forms together with the opposite entry signal.
Therefore the system is equally good suited to scalping in trend direction and to trading inside the channel at flat.

See the video below to realize how it works.

Main advantages of the system

Doesn't repaint closed candles

Rough entry and exit rules
Flexible setup of visualization releases from chart overloading
The system has a dashboard enabling one to look after 28 pairs at time frames from M5 to D1
You can change main parameters of the system right from the chart
The optimization of parameters of the trend determination by pressing "Find Best Parameters" button
The visualization of signals by rectangles gives the most true information about the system efficiency in the past. Rectangles clearly show the price range of signal life unlike arrows which can point either at Low or High of the candle.

Requirements

  • Minimal deposit: any
  • Account type: any
  • Currency pair: any
  • Time frame: M5 - D1

Parameters

•    ShowSignalBoxes - to show past signals by rectangles

•    ColorBars - to color bars correspondingly to price deviation from its median
•    ShowCloseSignals - to show close signals by bubbles
•    BarsCount - the depth of history for calculation
•    RegressionDegree - the degree of regressions used to calculate price deviation from its median
•    DeviationFactor - the coefficient of price deviation
•    ScalpingPeriodCoeff - the period's coefficient of regressions used to calculate price deviation from its median
•    SignalColor - deviation percent that is necessary to form entry signal
•    CloseColor - deviation percent that is necessary to form exit signal
•    Dynamic_Period - the period of volatility for calculation of signal line
•    Dynamic_Range - the coefficient of volatility for calculation of signal line
•    MinBoxSize - the minimal size of signal rectangles in points
•    TrendCalcPeriod - the period of moving averages used for trend detection
•    TrendCalcMethod - the type of moving averages used for trend detection
•    RangeCalcMethod - the method of trend channel calculation to determine support and resistance
•    BandsRange - the coefficient of trend channel width to determine support and resistance
•    OptimizationPeriod - the depth of history for optimization of trend parameters
•    Alert_Open - alert at entry signal
•    Alert_Close - alert at exit signal
•    SendMail_Open - e-mail at entry signal
•    SendMail_Close - e-mail at exit signal
•    SendPush_Open - push notification at entry signal
•    SendPush_Close - push notification at exit signal

Please read the manual for complete description of the system's functions and trade recommendation

Reviews 2
Peter Maggen
4443
Peter Maggen 2022.12.08 21:52 
 

Great tool. I recommend.

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There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Quant Direction
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
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Peter Maggen
4443
Peter Maggen 2022.12.08 21:52 
 

Great tool. I recommend.

doctor222
49
doctor222 2021.02.13 18:10 
 

Нужно тщательно отбирать пары. На некоторых - очень много ошибок. Еще проверю - потом напишу.

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