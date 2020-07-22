TrendSentry
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 July 2020
- Activations: 5
TrendSentry is a trend following EA, featuring key pre-checks to opening a trade such as:
- Triple level exponential moving average trend validation
- MACD indicator trend confirmation
- Trend reversal trade opening option
Upcoming features:
- Martingale
- Adjustable risk factor
- Money management code
Disclaimer:
- after adding the upcoming features, the price might increase to meet development costs
EA imput parameters & use instructions:
bool enable_trailing_stop
set close_on_trend_reverse as true for enabling the EA to open a trade on trend reversal
set enable_trailing_stop on true for enabling trailing stop. in conjunction with close_on_trend_reverse, take profit targets will be removed, and the trades will close in the trailed stop