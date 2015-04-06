NeuralBot Pro


NeuralBot Pro


Hi :)

Before asking yourself if NeuralBot Pro is the expert advisor to suit your needs, buy it if you find yourself among the following:

- you are in the Forex market for the medium and long term (at least 1 year)

- you are looking for balance growth on a yearly basis

- expect on demand customer support (and for that, don't hesitate write me for more details about the EA, or if you need sets file, I will respond asap)

- you are looking for an honest EA with honest backtesting results


This EA is historically proven to:

Consistent over 70% win rate regardless the market condition

works with with any account, even with accounts with initial balance of 100$

Optimal settings in screenshots section


NeuralBot Pro is an experimental Expert Advisor employing AI in the form of deep neural networks instead of relying inefective indicators.

This EA has ingrained the tick by tick historical data over the past two years along with a neural network adequate to ensure profitable trades even in volatile market conditions.

Ths EA is highly recommended to be used on the mainstream pairs: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP.

The complexity of the neural network on which this Expert Advisor relies on is responsible for making buy/sell trades.

As user, the following parameters can be modified:

Timeframe: H1 is highly recommended, as the AI software is trained on H1

Volume: It has a fixed amount with default value set to 0.01

Trailing stop: It is designed for securing profits and limiting losses. The minimum value is 40 pips. The default value is configured maximal profits. 

Take_profit: It sets the take profit target in number of pips. The default value is configured for maximal profits.

Stop_loss: It sets the stop loss target in number of pips. The default value is configured for maximal profits


Disclaimer: changing the EA's parameters with the exception of volume can increase or decrease the performance of the EA. The default parameters are by default tuned to achieve maximal profitability.





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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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