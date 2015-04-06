



Hi :)

Before asking yourself if NeuralBot Pro is the expert advisor to suit your needs, buy it if you find yourself among the following:

- you are in the Forex market for the medium and long term (at least 1 year)

- you are looking for balance growth on a yearly basis

- expect on demand customer support (and for that, don't hesitate write me for more details about the EA, or if you need sets file, I will respond asap)

- you are looking for an honest EA with honest backtesting results







This EA is historically proven to:

