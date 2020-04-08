Super Trend Precision
GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
The Super Trend Precision indicator is a performing variant of the classic super trend. The indicator manages to anticipate a possible direction that the market will take, you can see from the pictures. First by a warning with the crossing of the first red line and then by the confirmation with the crossing of the second green line. It is mainly a trend indicator. It could also be used with the EA Trend Candle Sell. Happy Trading.