Trend Candle Sell EA

Trend Candle Sell EA is an EA that opens the position on each candle but using the signal of three bands WPR and bollinger. The signal is taken when it occurs above or below a certain average that you can choose in the Period MA item. Use it with the Intuitive Tren Candle indicator. Activate it from the button on the graph and deactivate it whenever you want. This way you will profitably manage money management. Put the parameter ""Utilizza Chiusura su Candle Intuitive" and when the green candles appear and the trend changes, the EA will close the positions by itself. You can try the EA in Backtes by closing the unwanted positions with the CLOSE ALL button. Try back test using the Close All button. This EA was born to work only sell. With the EA it also buys the indicator. Happy Trading.





